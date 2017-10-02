by

SHERIFF

9/19

Rogelio Salas Ybarra, 37, Falcon St, WC. Distribution of a controlled substance/meth and possession of a controlled substance/meth.

9/21

Crissie Lynnette Jarr, 44, Jessica Ct, EP. Possession of a controlled substance/meth. Released on own recognizance.

Andrew Talbot Monson, 43, S. Shasta Ave, EP. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Shannon Eric Henderson, 42, South St, BF. DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

Tasha Lyn Swanson, 30, Rogue River Hwy, GH. Out of county warrant for possession of a controlled substances/heroin and meth. Released due to overcrowding.

James Leeland Savage, 29, Andrea Dr, WC. Rape 1, sodomy 1 x 2, sexual abuse, sexual penetration, and DUII/alcohol.

9//22

Derek Joseph Atler, 22, Candis Dr, EP. Custody violation.

Joshuwa Robert Garcia, 28, Leafwood Dr, EP. Parole violation for hit and run and parole violation for telephone harassment.

Oliver James Gavin-Altidor, 35, Ragsdale Rd, Trail. Driving while suspended. Released on own recognizance.

Jessica Ann Fenn, 32, Hwy 62, Trail. Failure to appear: ID theft, theft 1, theft 2, trespassing 1, burglary 1 x 2, burglary 2, and contempt violation of a restraining order x 2. Released due to overcrowding.

Nicole Heavenly Ingraham, 34, Hwy 234, GH. Custody violation x 5.

Martin Rodriguez-Banuelos, 26, Kimberly Ct, WC. Possession of a controlled substance/meth and felony possession of a restricted weapon. Released due to overcrowding.

Kurtis Neil Knutson, 30, Old Stage Rd, GH. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth x 3 and parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/heroin.

David Flynn Saunders, 30, Old Ferry Rd, SC. DUII/alcohol an reckless driving. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

9/23

Esliy Lemos, 23, E. Trail Creek Rd, Trail. Interference with a peace officer and trespassing 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Gary Adam Jankowski, 38, Via Linda Cr, GH. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth. Released dune to overcrowding.

Michal Wayne Osborn, 32, Avenue G, WC. Out of county warrant for failure to appear/resisting arrest. Released due to overcrowding.

9/24

Jonathon Lee Fitzsimmons, 32, Rogue River Hwy, GH. Possession of a controlled substance/heroin x 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Robert John Schmoke, 37, Old Stage Rd, GH. Attempting to elude/vehicle and reckless driving.

Jesse Daniel Reed, 34, Meridian Rd, EP. Contempt violation of a restraining order and harassment.

Melissa Renea Peck, 20, 1st St, Prospect. Failure to appear for harassment. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Lenus Castro Potter, 40, Crowfoot Rd, Trail. DUII/alcohol, trespassing 2, reckless driving, and disorderly conduct. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

9/25

Kimberly Nicole Pappe, 44, Sardine Creek Rd, GH. Parole violation for DUII/drugs. Home detention.

Bruce Allan Jewell, 55, Hwy 62, Prospect. Out of county warrants for parole violation/theft 1 and violation of a stalking order.

9/26

Terry Lee Carruthers, 66, Avenue G, WC. Parole violation for DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

Russell Lynn Patterson, Hwy 63, SC. Hit and run. Released on own recognizance.

Troy Anthony Jones, 47, Mill Creek Dr, Prospect. Parole violation for custodial interference.

Jeff Andrew Adams, 31, Eagle View Dr, EP. Burglary 1 and theft 3.

Jordan Allen Stewart, 25, Red Blanket Rd, Prospect. Failure to appear for theft 2.

9/27

Megan Elizabeth Sills, 23, Avenue H, WC. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth, possession of a controlled substance/meth, possession of a controlled substance/hydrocodone, and possession of a controlled substance/schedule 4 drug.

Ivan Valle-Romero, 20, Hale Wy, WC. DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

Larry Paul Hessel, 57, Mill Creek Dr, Prospect. Failure to appear: DUII/alcohol and contempt for non-support. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.