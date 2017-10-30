by

SHERIFF

10/15

Robert Daniel Hatley, 35, Gladstone Ave, WC. Assault 4, harassment, and endangerment.

10/19

Chad Allen McPherson, 25, Maple St, SC. Criminal mischief 2 and theft 3. Released on own recognizance.

Jennifer Lynn Ostreicher, 30, Echo Wy, EP. Resisting arrest, endangerment x 2, reckless driving, attempt to elude/vehicle x 3, criminal mischief, and interference with a peace officer. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

10/20

Eric James Turner, 49, Obenchain Rd, BF. Attempt to elude/foot and resisting arrest. Released due to overcrowding.

Jason Ray Spiva, 45, Merlee Cr, EP. Possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2, DUII/drug, and interference with a peace officer. Community Justice Work Center.

Jose Santos Perez, 27, Atlantic Ave, WC. Assault 1, assault 2, robbery 1, robbery 2, unlawful use of a weapon, and failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/heroin, assault 4, and disorderly conduct.

Scott Raymond Burrill Martin, 23, Chevney Wy, SC. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/heroin.

Douglas Allen Shurtleff, 65, Hwy 62, Prospect. Failure to appear for animal neglect 1 and animal neglect 2 x 5. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

10/21

Abigail Faith Brady, 19, Via Verde Cr, WC. Assault 4 x 2, harassment x 3, resisting arrest, interference with a peace officer x 2, and endangerment.

10/22

Kenneth David Mazzuola, 54, Worthington Rd, EP. Possession of a concealed weapon/gun, felony possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance/meth, manufacture of a controlled substance/marijuana, and distribution of a controlled substance/marijuana. Released due to overcrowding.

Alexander David Kinney, 36, Hwy 62, SC. Failure to appear for burglary 1.

Angela Marie Early, 36, Antioch Rd, WC. Out of county warrants for failure to appear/criminal mischief and theft 2, and failure to appear for theft 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

James Patrick Humphreys, 46, Kee Ln, SC. Disorderly conduct. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

10/23

Jared Christopher Crisman, 31, Atlantic Ave, WC. DUII/alcohol. Home detention.

Frank Ceideburg, 52, Antelope Rd, WC. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth, felony possession of a restricted weapon, and possession of a concealed weapon. Released on bail.

Jesse Daniel Reed, 34, Meridian Rd, EP. Contempt violation of a restraining order and failure to appear for harassment.

Tyler William Banuelos, 24, Hwy 62, Trail. Harassment.

10/24

Brianna Louise Smeltz, 31, Broad St, BF. Failure to appear for theft 2.

Justin Lee Fumasi, 35, Hwy 140, EP. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Dustin Lee Anders, 35, Dianne Wy, EP. Possession of a concealed weapon/gun. Released on own recognizance.

Kathryn Faye Rhode, 60, Hwy 234, EP. Possession of a controlled substance/meth. Released on own recognizance.

Benjamin Eugene McFarland, 32, Butte Falls Hwy, BF. Failure to appear for contempt non-support. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Rachel Lynn Mejia, 32, Eagle Cr, WC. Theft 1 and theft 2. Released on own recognizance.

Christopher Lee Alexander, 31, Sandi Wy, EP. Failure to appear for disorderly conduct. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Richard Stephan Mori, 64, Elk Creek Rd, Trail. DUII/alcohol, reckless driving, harassment, and endangering a highway worker x 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Reina White Olbera, 38, Hale Wy, WC. Failure to appear for theft 3. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

10/25

Charles Martin Machinsky, 59, Three Oaks Dr, WC. Contempt violation of a restraining order.

Steven Richard Nelson, 36, Meadows Rd, WC. Wildlife offense.

Gregory Scott Robinson, 58, E. Rolling Hills Dr, EP. Assault 4 and harassment. Released on own recognizance.

Kristian Kay Wattenbarger, 24, Morel Ct, EP. Possession of a controlled substance/heroin, distribution of a controlled substance/heroin, distribution of a controlled substance/heroin within 1000 feet of a school, and possession of contraband.

10/26

Leonel Torres, 25, Loal St, WC. Disorderly conduct 2 and resisting arrest.