Sheriff report

9/28

Shane Allen Hutchinson, 31, 2nd Ave, GH. Possession of a controlled substance/meth. Released on own recognizance.

9/29

Ronald Cody Ragsdale, 38, transient, BF. Burglary 2 and theft 2.

Victor Martin Vargas, 21, Butte Falls Hwy, EP. Contempt. Released due to overcrowding.

Jeremy Bryan McElmurrary, 41, Blackwell Rd, GH. Failure to appear for reckless driving. Released on bail.

Curtis Dale Bandfield, 25, Hwy 140, EP. Contempt. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

9/30

Spencer Monte Todd Barnett, 26, Cedar St, SC. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Jana Kay Lockesmith, 63, Loper Ln, Trail. Trespassing 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

10/1

Wade Allen Godat, 59, Avenue G, WC. Harassment, assault 4, and strangulation.

Elizabeth Eileen Bilyeu, 55, Falcon St, WC. Disorderly conduct, harassment, and trespassing 2. Released due to overcrowding.

10/3

Jesse Dale Keesee, 28, E. Archwood Dr, EP. Theft 2. Released on own recognizance.

Donald Raymond Wilson, 44, Chevney Wy, SC. Driving while suspended. Released on own recognizance.

Steven Jacob Eddy, 24, Woodcrest Cr, EP. Parole violation for robbery 3.

Richard Arthur Robbins, 39, Leonore Ct, SC. Parole violation for attempting to elude/vehicle.

Trevor Weston Landers, 24, Kellogg St, GH. Failure to appear for theft 2.

10/4

Robert Louis Duncan, 39, Avenue A, WC. DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

Frazier Douglas Hammons, 69, Red Blanket Rd, Prospect. DUII/alcohol.

Aubrey Danielle Fitzgerald, 31, Traunesian Ave, WC. DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

Mark Eugene Shepard, 43, Terrmont St, WC. Contempt violation of a restraining order and DUII/drug.

Audrea Trudy Hilton, 26, E. Antelope Rd, EP. Failure to appear for burglary 1.

Christopher Robert Lowe, 40, Gustaf St, GH. Contempt violation of a restraining order.

Lehman Louis Adams III, 23, Loper Ln, Trail. Failure to appear for contempt of a restraining order.

Alexander David Kinney, 36, Hwy 62, SC. Theft 3. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.