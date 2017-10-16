Sheriff report

by

SHERIFF

9/26

Troy Anthony Jones, 47, Mill Creek Dr, Prospect. Failure to appear: Attempt to elude/vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, and possession of a controlled substance/meth.

10/5

Matthew Wes Holt, 24, Avenue A, WC. Disorderly conduct and criminal mischief 3. Released due to overcrowding.

Justin Troy Farris, 26, S. Shasta Ave, EP. Failure to appear: Attempt to elude/vehicle x 2, endangerment, and reckless driving.

10/6

Joe Randall Thompson, 24, Second St, GH. Parole violation: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance/meth x 3, mail theft and theft 2. Out of county warrants for failure to appear, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, theft 3,and parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Oscar Cruz Orozco, 22, Falcon St, WC. Coercion an failure to appear for resisting arrest.

Matthew Scott Lamer, 29, N. DeAnjou Ave, EP. Parole violation for coercion.

Theresa Marie Godina, 51, Division Rd, WC. Contempt violation of a restraining order. Does not meet lodging criteria tostay.

Bill Wesley Spencer Jr, 33, W. Dutton Rd, EP. Parole violation for attempt to elude/vehicle.

Todd William Genaw, 38, Lampman Rd, GH. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/heroin x 2.

Abrielle Meadowbrook Clayton, 39, Crowfoot Rd, EP. Failure to appear for resisting arrest. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Tasha Lyn Swanson, 30, Rogue River Hwy, GH. Possession of a controlled substance/heroin x 2 and out of county warrants for possession of a controlled substance/heroin and possession of a controlled substance/meth. Released due to overcrowding.

Dustin Michael Scroggins, 32, Lorraine Ave, EP. Out of county warrant for assault 4.

Kaidyn John Weigert, 20, Falcon St, WC. Arson 1 x 2, reckless burning x 2, and criminal mischief 2 x 2.

10/7

Kenneth Alan Parker II, 41, 7th Ave, GH. Theft 3 x 2, possession of a controlled substance/meth, possession of a controlled substance/heroin, felony possession of a restricted weapon, criminal mischief, and failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/meth, theft 2, ID theft, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Roy Ervin Morgan II, 36, Dion Ct, SC. Out of county warrants for parole violation for attempting to elude and failure to appear, trespassing 2.

Steven Richard Kline, 29, Glass Ln, WC. Out of county warrants for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/heroin, felony possession of a weapon, and unlawful possession. Released due to overcrowding.

Kurtis Neil Knutson, 30, Old Stage Rd, GH. Parole violation/custody violator x 3.

10/8

Joshua Joel Jamison, 36, Hwy 227, Trail. Trespassing 1. Released due to overcrowding.

Michael Monroe Brown-Sisk, 28, D’Anconia, Trial. Trespassing 1 and possession of a controlled substance/heroin. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Tiffany Anderson Burke, 24, Crescent Dr, EP. Contempt and theft 3. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Sam Edward Smith Jr, 45, Gladstone Ave, WC. Trespassing 2and resisting arrest. Released due to overcrowding.

Mandy Lorraine Keiff, 39, Del Rio Ave, WC. Harassment and assault 4.

Joseph Francisco Teran, 37, Barton Rd, EP. Failure to appear for contempt/non-support.

10/9

Clinton Edwin Griffith, 24, Isabella Wy, WC. DUII/alcohol. Home detention.

Brian Douglas Wilder, 34, Avenue H, WC. DUII/alcohol. Home detention.

Donald Vernon Satterly Jr, 59, Hammel Rd, EP. Parole violation for DUII/drugs. Released on own recognizance.

Hector Cruz Orozco, 21, Falcon St, WC. Parole violation/custody violator.

10/10

Richard Anthony Wright Jr, 32, S. Buchanan Ave, EP. Contempt violation of a no-contact order.

Glenn Keith Maxwell, 30, Terrmont St, WC. Parole violation/custody violator.

Adrian Ray Geyer, 43, Mill Creek Dr, Prospect. Possession of a controlled substance/meth and felony possession of a weapon. Released on own recognizance.

Javier Zamarripa, 26, E. Antelope Rd, EP. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/schedule 2 drug, possession of a controlled substance/meth, and failure to appear for theft 2.

Salvador Sabino, 23, Terrmont St, WC. DUII/alcohol x 2.

10/11

David Newton Everett Jr, 24, Hwy 62, SC. Failure to appear for theft 2.

Jay D McCarty, 31, Sams Valley Rd, GH. Parole violation for tampering with driving record.

Elijah Randall Enriquez, 37, Sawyer Rd, SC. Failure to appear for robbery 3.

Karen Jeanette Salas, 22, Antelope Rd, WC. Failure to appear: Attempting to elude/vehicle, attempting to elude/foot, DUII/drug, endangerment, reckless driving, hit and run, possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2, possession of a controlled substance/heroin x 2, theft 2, and giving false information/criminal. Released due to overcrowding.