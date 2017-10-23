Sheriff report

by

SHERIFF

10/11

Jay D McCarty, 31, Sams Valley Rd, GH. Failure to appear for theft 3. Community Justice Work Center.

10/12

Justin Paul Oehme, 22, E. Gregory, WC. Criminal mischief, robbery 3, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Released on own recognizance.

Crystal Lyn Degroot, 31, Hwy 62, SC. Fugitive from WA. Hold dropped.

Jason Kirk Mastoris, 35, Avenue E, WC. DUII/alcohol x 2.

Dennis Angelo Keehn, 47, Avenue G, WC. Failure to appear for trespassing. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Andrea Denise Linn, 42, Mill Creek Dr, Prospect. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth and failure to appear for theft 3.

10/13

Trentan Jack Bewley, 19, Meadows Rd, WC. Burglary 1 and theft 1. Released on recognizance.

Tyler James Winter, 24, Hwy 62, Trail. Parole violations for strangulation and assault 4.

Rohn Buttolph, 52, Stevens Rd, EP. Failure to appear for harassment x 2 and aggravated harassment.

10/14

Nathan James Gilstrap, 19, Hidden Valley Dr, EP. Rape 1, sodomy 1, sexual penetration 1, and sexual abuse.

Richard Derek Culver, 28, Division Rd, WC. Failure to register as a sex offender and failure to appear for failure to register as a sex offender x 2. Released due to overcrowding.

James Morris Eychner, 29, Lampman Rd, GH. Rape 1, sodomy 1, sexual penetration 1, and sexual abuse.

10/15

Robert Daniel Hatley, 35, Gladstone Ave, WC. Parole violation for assault 4.

Henry Irveing Sutton, 41, Old Hwy 62, EP. Sex abuse 3.

10/16

Jeffrey Roy Bowers, 25, Hwy 62, Trail. Possession of a concealed weapon/gun. Released on own recognizance.

Randy Alan Ellis, 42, Falcon St, WC. DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

Adam Bertrand Saunders, 39, E. Dutton Rd, EP. Failure to appear for ordinance citation. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

10/17

Daniel Guy Mallory, 37, Meadowfield Cr, EP. Out of county warrant for failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance/meth and theft 3.

Anissa Aliann Ashker, 21, Falcon St, WC. Assault 4, reckless driving, and harassment. Released on own recognizance.

Shelly Ann Khandare, 40, S. Shasta Ave, EP. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Colton Joseph Thornton, 21, Elk Creek Rd, Trail. DUII/drug. Released on own recognizance.

Jesse R Jones, 27, Kinston Cr, WC. Driving while suspended, possession of a controlled substance/marijuana, and distribution of a controlled substance/marijuana.

Tanner Ray Sowell, 35, Daryl Ln, EP. Attempting to elude/vehicle, reckless driving, and failure to appear for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft 2.

10/18

Paul Barton VanHoose, 43, Merry Ln, WC. Trespassing 2.

Zachary Todd Hallen, 20, Teakwood Dr, EP. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle x 2, criminal mischief 2 x 2, giving false information, burglary 2, theft 1, and failure to appear: Theft 1, burglary 2, criminal mischief 2, and possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Michael Ray Steiner, 53, S. Fork Little Butte Cr. Rd, EP. Parole violation for DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

Megan Elizabeth Sills, 23, Avenue H, WC. Possession of a controlled substance/meth and parole violation for burglary 1.

Jed Randall Burns, 34, Leafwood Dr, EP. Failure to appear for theft 1 and theft 3.