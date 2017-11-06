by

POLICE

10/23

Brianna Louise Smeltz, 31, BF. Arrested on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear/theft 2. Lodged JCJ.

Eric Lorenz, 30, WC. Cited for unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and arrested and cited for theft 2.

10/24

Christopher Lee Alexander, 31, transient. Arrested on Main St, EP on Medford Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear/disorderly conduct. Lodged JCJ.

10/25

Tammy Lee Criss, 34, EP. Arrested for assault 4 (domestic), menacing and harassment. Lodged JCJ.

James Parham, EP. Cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

10/26

Christopher Aaron Kniffen, 30, EP transient. Arrested on Arrowhead Dr, EP on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant, failure to appear for theft 2 and harassment. Lodged JCJ.

Desiree Conley, EP. Cited for defective tail light, driving uninsured, and driving while suspended.

Tenaya Yager, EP. Cited for driving uninsured and expired registration.

Anthony Miller, EP. Cited for driving uninsured and driving while suspended and warned for improper display of sticker/plates.

10/27

John Clark, 19, EP. Cited for minor in possession of alcohol and warned for hours of park closure.

Andrew Rose, WC. Cited for driving while suspended and warned for improper display of sticker/plates.

10/28

Elisha Kruis, EP. Cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

10/29

Ricardo Angulo-Yanez, 23, WC. Cited for careless driving-accident, driving uninsured, and driving while suspended and arrested for eluding, reckless driving, reckless endangering, criminal mischief 2, failure to perform duties, and interference with a peace officer. Lodged JCJ.

Ronald Lee KIlcollins, 53, transient. Arrested on Hwy 62, EP for theft 3, supplying contraband, possession of a controlled substance/meth, and parole violation-detainer. Lodged JCJ.

Edgar Garcia, WC. Cited for driving uninsured an driving while suspended and warned for operation with non-standard lighting equipment.