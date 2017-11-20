Area Holiday Bazaars

by

Sams Valley Community Church Bazaar

December 1, 1 – 5 p.m. and December 2, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. 10663 Meadows Rd, White City.

Sams Valley Community Church is hosting an Old-fashioned Country Christmas Bazaar. Lunch will be served on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. with a Victorian dessert. Shop for a variety of gifts in every price range. Proceeds support SVCC Quilters making quilts for Redemption Ridge Ministry.

Eagle Point Senior Center Bazaar

December 2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Crafters and quilters will have hand crafted items and quilts available for sale.

Eagle Point Grange Christmas Bazaar

December 2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Eagle Point Grange, 5 S. Shasta Avenue. A variety of crafts and gifts will be displayed. Lunch featuring soup and chili dogs will be available for purchase.

The Prospect Lioness annual Holiday Bazaar

December 9, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Prospect Community Club, 300 Red Blanket Road, Prospect. Come support the community and enjoy local vendors and artisans selling their items. There will be homemade cookies, pies, cakes, jams, etc., a huge silent auction and many raffle prizes. Enjoy the Attic Treasures table with gently used items and participate in the fun cake walk throughout the day. Homemade soups and chili will be available for lunch, along with coffee and cocoa.