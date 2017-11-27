Around the house

by

The Seesaw Season

By Lynn Leissler

For the Independent

I recently found some interesting items here and there, as though I’d been on a scavenger hunt. Orbeez had lodged in patio cracks. (Those dots that are all the rage with young girls—put them in water and they expand to squishy orbs. Poor Planet Earth!) Inside, neglected corners yielded Easter grass and tinsel. I should have saved the latter, for it’s time to deck the halls once more.

Wait, didn’t I just take down the Christmas decorations? Time has a way of blurring the months, more so as the years march on. This year, however, wins the gold medal for speed. Just the “other day” I was planning 2017, when life took a sharp turn, without warning. In mid-January, Renee came to live with me, an eight-and-a-half month change of lifestyle.

The holiday season is a time of emotional ups and downs. Time with family and friends brings joy—or not. We miss those no longer with us—people who died, people who moved away. Hallmark movies and Madison Avenue advertisements spike our expectations, until reality pokes a hole in the overinflated balloon.

My cell phone interrupted this writing. My Arizona nephew, visiting family in New York, meant to text a snow picture, but hit the phone instead. We chatted, and when he asked what I was doing, I told him about this column. He suggested the title. Thanks, Steve. (Our few minutes was a delightful mistake, a definite “up.”)

Any day or season can generate emotional seesaws, up and down, up and down, but the Christmas season tops them all. I’ve sung along with a Christmas CD, high on good cheer. Until “Hark the Herold Angels Sing.” My dad’s name was Harold, and as a kid I thought they titled the song after him. With the song comes the missing, even two-plus decades later. Unpacking decorations makes me miss my parents and my now-grown kids. All downers. Once the house is decorated, however, I’ll be in good spirits.

The secret is being prepared. Ride the wave of sadness, but keep it short—if you can! (some pain is too raw)—then count your blessings. I’m grateful for an amazing father. Lonely? Volunteer to help those who struggle mightily. Go to a Christmas concert/play/pageant/event. Have a party. Hang out with kids. Sing.

Wherever your emotions place you on the holiday seesaw—up, down or level, I wish you Tidings of Great Joy in the weeks ahead.