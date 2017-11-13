Holiday Bazaars

by

Butte Falls Bazaar

November 18, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Butte Falls Community Hall, corner of Oak and Main. The Butte Falls Scholarship Committee will be hosting a silent auction and a luncheon. Free kids’ activities and a large variety of country crafts and gifts make this bazaar a real treat.

Hope for the Holidays Bazaar

November 18 & 19, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the cafeteria at Eagle Point High School. The event will include a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction, and professional photos with Santa for the young and old alike. Doors open at 9 a.m. and food will be available for purchase, provided by Tasty Treasures. Proceeds from the event will go to support Patriotic Livestock 4-H Club and provide Christmas for a local Rogue Valley family. For vendor applications ($40), nominations of local families in need, and more info: patioticlivestock@gmail.com or Tamara McMahan 541-890-2321.

Sams Valley Community Church Bazaar

December 1, 1 – 5 p.m. and December 2, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. 10663 Meadows Rd, White City.

Sams Valley Community Church is hosting an Old-fashioned Country Christmas Bazaar. Lunch will be served on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. with a Victorian dessert. Shop for a variety of gifts in every price range. Proceeds support SVCC Quilters making quilts for Redemption Ridge Ministry.

Eagle Point Grange Christmas Bazaar

December 2, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Eagle Point Grange, 5 S. Shasta Avenue. A variety of crafts and gifts will be displayed. Lunch featuring soup and chili dogs will be available for purchase.

The Prospect Lioness annual Holiday Bazaar

December 9, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Prospect Community Club, 300 Red Blanket Road, Prospect. Come support the community and enjoy local vendors and artisans selling their items. There will be homemade cookies, pies, cakes, jams, etc., a huge silent auction and many raffle prizes. Enjoy the Attic Treasures table with gently used items and participate in the fun cake walk throughout the day. Homemade soups and chili will be available for lunch, along with coffee and cocoa.