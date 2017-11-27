Learning about wildlife

by

Take a walk on the wild side in our own backyard with John Jackson to learn about wildlife, geology, and rare plants of the Siskiyou Mountain region during December’s Guild Lecture Series on Wednesday, December 20, from 12 noon—1 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room of the Medford Branch Library, 205 South Central Avenue.

The Siskiyou Mountains have a wide variety of animals not commonly seen anywhere else. Jackson will discuss 12 different animals and share real furs, pelts, and feathers from uncommon animals, such as a wolverine, lynx, spotted skunk, bald eagle, fisher, and marten. Each visitor receives detailed animal themed coloring pages at the end.

The Guild Lecture Series is proudly sponsored by Friends of the Medford Library, who will happily provide light refreshments. For more information, please call the Medford Branch Library at 541-774-8679, visit jcls.org, or the Friends of the Medford Library at medfordfriends.org.

