Let’s do Lunch

By Ralph McKechnie

Of the Independent

The following recipe may not look like a big deal, that is, unless you happen to be gluten intolerant, celiac or have a gluten allergy. Till the alternatives came along, there was little choice but to eat a pie crust made from glutinous products or to attempt to make one of the impossible pies (those without a visible crust) and the results of that strategy were often not in the best interest of those suffering from the malady.

Now, this crust, made mostly of Oat flour, is a good alternative to the normal crust. It is different, to say the least, but is good in its own right and will not have you suffering after eating a bite or two.

I’m told by the doctor that oats have gluten–it’s just not the type of gluten found in wheat. Therefore, the reaction is different than baked goods made from wheat. You might find this crust just a bit different, but that is not something that bothers me.

You can either buy oats ground into flour or process your own in a coffee grinder or blender or in my case, the food processor. In the food processor, the grind did not come out as fine as I would have liked, but still it made a good crust. Here’s the recipe: 1 1/2 cups of oat flour, 2 teaspoons of sweetener ( I used stevia) 1/4 cup of olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon of sea salt and up to five tablespoons of very cold water.

It is admirable that so many want to make this by hand, but I used the food processor. Place enough oats to make 1 1/2 cups of flour together with the sweetner, salt and run on pulse for a short time to mix the dry ingredients. While the mixer is running, add 1/4 cup of olive oil until it is mixed thoroughly and then begin adding water, perhaps a tablespoon at a time, until the mixture holds together.

Next, place the ball of dough in the pie pan and press it into the bottom of the pan. After baking the pie (pumpkin) I wish I had lightly greased the pan to help form the dough into the pan easier. This, was my first attempt at this, so hopefully, it will be better the next time.

The crust turned out good, despite my inexperience. Surely, the next attempt will be better, but it was a good experience none the less and the pumpkin pie is right for this Thanksgiving season.

Preparing foods that are acceptable to the gluten intolerant is a challenge and is completely new territory to me. While we stumble our way through, we sometimes find recipes that work well, and this pie crust is one of them. Enjoy!

I write these recipes out for those who might be a little better off by eating foods that promote health. If you are one of those folks, thanks for joining us, I hope what we publish her has a positive effect on your health.

Remember to eat healthy and be healthy. Live long and especially, live with purpose and passion.