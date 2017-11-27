by

To the Editor:

Another leak in the Keystone Oil Pipeline. Let me tell you what Happened while I was working on the Trans-Alaska Oil Pipeline. I worked through the Fairbanks Teamster’s Hall from 1975-1977. The Pipeliner’s union is out of Oklahoma City, OK.

They work all over the world. The Pipe came in 80-ft. sections, and 1/2″ thick and beveled at each end. The Pipeline welder would go around twice. After a number of sections were welded, they would send through the x_Ray machine called “the Pig. Every weld got x-rayed along the 800-miles of pipeline.

As I remember, it was early in 1976 the pipeliners were caught falsifying pipe welds.

Why would they do that?

Rocky Bergman

Shady Cove