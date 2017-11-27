Missing Shady Cove woman

by

This week marks one year since the 2016 disappearance of a Shady Cove woman. Malina Nickel, 30, was last seen just before Thanksgiving. Detectives are hoping someone will come forward with information that will lead them to her.



Family members told deputies they found Malina’s car, a white 2002 Ford Escape, abandoned near the Trail post office on November 25, 2016. A witness reported seeing a male walking away from Malina’s vehicle and getting a ride to a gas station in Shady Cove on the night of November 23. The male has not yet been positively identified. Malina was reported missing by her mother on November 28. Malina’s personal belongings were found in her residence and she had made no mention of leaving the area.

Detectives say Malina was known to use drugs and had a warrant for her arrest at the time she went missing, but their focus is on solving her disappearance. They have followed up on numerous tips, interviewed potential witnesses, and searched specific locations. At this time, all leads received have been investigated. The process has proved challenging as most tips have turned out to be based on speculation or rumors.

Malina is a mother to two children. Her friends and family have organized rallies and utilized social media to help spread the word about Malina’s case. They have also spoken about the case for an article in Dateline NBC’s “Missing in America” series.

Detectives are confident someone holds the facts that will help them close the case. Those with information are asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (541) 774-8333. Refer to case 16-24006.