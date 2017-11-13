Obituaries

by

Martha Winifred Nilson of Eagle Point, Oregon passed away on October 30, 2017 at the age of 90. Martha was born in Calexico, California on December 25, 1926. Martha married Carroll Nilson April 16, 1944. Together they raised six children. Martha later stepped in when needed to care for grandchildren, and at times even great grandchildren. When she was not busy caring for those who needed to be cared for, she enjoyed going to church, volunteering for the humane society, having coffee with friends, and traveling. Over the years she traveled all over the United States, Europe, and Asia. She moved to Eagle Point, Oregon in 2008.

She was caring, funny, and always there when you needed her. She will be missed and often thought of.

Services will be held at St. John Lutheran Church (42 Alta Vista Road, Eagle Point, Oregon 97524) Saturday, November 18, at 2:00 p.m.

Christopher Clay Charley, 65, passed away November 1, 2017 at his home in Sams Valley surrounded by loved ones. He was born on September 22, 1952 to Clayton and Nancy (Rose) Charley in Medford Oregon. Clay was a member of the Central Point Beef Club which was founded by his grandfather Floyd Charley. He graduated from Crater High School in 1970 where he was president of his Junior class and a member of the Varsity Wrestling Team. He then attended Lane Community College and studied Ag Mechanics. Clay studied leather working with the intent of further pursuing it when he could no longer climb up in the saddle.

In November of 1972 he married Susan Clifford and had their son Dustin Clay. He later married Barbara Lucas on July 5, 1986 in Fort Klamath, Oregon. They had two children, Lucas Leland and Bobbi Jean. Clay and Barbara were married 31 years where they spent their time ranching between their home in Sams Valley, Fort Klamath and the cattle range near Prospect.

Clay is survived by his wife, children, siblings Hugh, Cindy, Karen, Kathy, many loving family members and dear friends. He loved his cows, horses, dogs and most of all his family. Clay took great pride in the fact that he was part of all the history that the Charley’s and VonderHelen’s brought to the valley. He always said he was born 100 years too late and now will be joining his Ol’ Timers he always revered.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life that will take place on Sunday, November 19 at 11:00 am at the Lake Creek Pioneer Hall in Lake Creek Oregon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Clayton and Nancy Charley Family Memorial Scholarship. The Crater Foundation (please note Charley Family Scholarship on the check) PO Box 5172 Central Point, OR 97502 or Lake Creek Historical Society 1739 South Fork Little Butte Creek Rd Eagle Point, OR 97524.