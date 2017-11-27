Oregon spent fed funds

by

On Friday, Oregon Health Authority director Pat Allen sent a letter to Governor Kate Brown outlining financial problems in his agency. Those financial problems were first reported by The Oregonian. What is most disturbing is that Oregon spent $1.8 million of federal money on abortions over an unspecified length of time.

“Pro-life advocates have long expressed concerns that federal restrictions on abortion funding are not enough,” says Lois Anderson, ORTL executive director. “As it turns out, we were right.”

The Hyde Amendment is supposed to prevent federal funds from being spent on abortions, except for in cases of rape, incest or when the mother’s life is in danger. However, abortions due to those reasons are incredibly rare, less than 2% of all annual abortions

“Unless this money was spent over an incredibly long period of time,” says Anderson, “It is certain that the Oregon government illegally spent federal tax dollars on abortions outside those allowed by the Hyde Amendment. What other laws is Kate Brown’s government breaking to benefit her political ally (who is also the state’s largest abortion provider) Planned Parenthood?”