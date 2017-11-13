Police Report

by

10/30

Ricardo Angulo-Yanez, WC. Cited for failure to perform duties/property damange.

10/31

Keosha Butler, EP. Cited for driving while suspended and speed violation, 44/25.

11/1

Windi Marie Holdean, 29, Arrested on Hannon Rd, EP for theft 3 and on Medford Municipal Court warrant. Lodged JCJ.

Stephen John Kircher Jr, 43, Arrested on S. Buchanan Ave, EP on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant/contempt. Lodged JCJ.

11/2

Shirley Rowe, EP. Cited for expired registration and warned for speed violation, 35/25.

Ricardo Angulo-Yanez, 23, WC. Arrested and cited for attempt to elude/vehicle, attempt to elude/foot, andreckless driving.

11/3

Niccole Koeller, WC. Cited for no valid operator’s license and warned for failure to stop when emerging from driveway/alley and failure to carry proof of insurance.

Samantha Daum, EP. Cited for following too close.

Laura Clark, SC. Cited for driving uninsured, driving while suspended, expired registration, defective tail light, and failure to change name/address on driver’s license.

11/4

Zachary Henley, EP. Cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

William Sherman IV, 42, EP. Arrested and cited for DUII/alcohol and cited for operating without required lighting equipment.

11/5

Shawn Robert Lee Conte, 21, transient. Arrested on Main St, EP for Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear/property crimes.