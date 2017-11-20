Police report

11/6

William Bryan Hicks, 45, EP.  Arrested on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear/driving while suspended.  Lodged JCJ.

11/7

Anthony Prince Jr, SC.  Cited for driving while suspended and warned for operation with non-standard lighting equipment.

11/8

Randall Nelson, Trail.  Cited for driving while suspended and warned for failure to drive in lane.

11/9

Abigail Thorne, 18, EP.  Arrested on warrants:  Failure to appear for trespassing, theft 3, and burglary 1.  Lodged JCJ.

11/10

Robert Phillip Tallman, 30, transient.  Arrested on S. Shasta Ave, EP for violation of a restraining order x 38.  Lodged JCJ.

Tyler Hoppes, EP.  Cited for speed violation, 85/55 and warned for speed racing on highway or premises.

Jerilynne Hill, Trail.  Cited for driving uninsured and warned for failure to drive in lane.

11/11

Franklin Johnson, EP.  Cited for no valid operator’s license and warned for failure to obey a traffic control device.

11/12

Nathan Brown, EP.  Cited for driving while suspended and warned for failure to obey a traffic control device and driving uninsured.

Jeffery Merrill, EP.  Cited for driving while suspended and warned for careless driving-no accident.

