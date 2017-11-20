Police report

by

POLICE

11/6

William Bryan Hicks, 45, EP. Arrested on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear/driving while suspended. Lodged JCJ.

11/7

Anthony Prince Jr, SC. Cited for driving while suspended and warned for operation with non-standard lighting equipment.

11/8

Randall Nelson, Trail. Cited for driving while suspended and warned for failure to drive in lane.

11/9

Abigail Thorne, 18, EP. Arrested on warrants: Failure to appear for trespassing, theft 3, and burglary 1. Lodged JCJ.

11/10

Robert Phillip Tallman, 30, transient. Arrested on S. Shasta Ave, EP for violation of a restraining order x 38. Lodged JCJ.

Tyler Hoppes, EP. Cited for speed violation, 85/55 and warned for speed racing on highway or premises.

Jerilynne Hill, Trail. Cited for driving uninsured and warned for failure to drive in lane.

11/11

Franklin Johnson, EP. Cited for no valid operator’s license and warned for failure to obey a traffic control device.

11/12

Nathan Brown, EP. Cited for driving while suspended and warned for failure to obey a traffic control device and driving uninsured.

Jeffery Merrill, EP. Cited for driving while suspended and warned for careless driving-no accident.