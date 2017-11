by

The Senior Center will be putting on a Veterans Breakfast on November 10 starting at 8:00 am. We will be serving Sausage Gravy & Biscuits, Ham, Scrambled Eggs, Mixed Fruit, Coffee, Juice and Milk. This is Friday, November 10 at 8:00 am. Veterans eat free. All others $5.00. 121 Loto Street. I will be happy to pay for you to post this in the newspaper.