Sheriff report

by

SHERIFF

10/26

Brian Robert Barr, 49, Hwy 234, GH. DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

Teresa Marie Godina, 51, Division Rd, WC. Contempt violation of a restraining order.

Christopher Aaron Kniffen, 29, Eagle View Dr, EP. Failure to appear for theft 2 and harassment.

10/27

Tammy Lee Criss, 34, Onyx St, EP. Assault 4, strangulation, menacing, and harassment. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Terry Ray Sparks, 57, Brophy Rd, SC. Failure to appear for driving while suspended and trespassing 2. Released due to overcrowding.

Schuyler Lofland VanWart, 37, Brownsboro Hwy, EP. Interference with a peace officer and DUII/alcohol.

Jacob Stephen Gadberry, 34, Lazy Ln, WC. Failure to appear for DUII/alcohol. Released due to overcrowding.

10/28

Alyssa Rae Leiby-Wise, 19, Avenue A, WC. Out of county warrant for failure to appear, theft 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Brandon Alan Govenor, 29, E. Dutton Rd, EP. Disorderly conduct 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Jonathon Lee Fitzsimmons, 32, Rogue River Hwy, GH. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/heroin. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Steven Lee Quarante, 47, Lampman Rd, GH. Trespassing 1 and failure to appear for DUII/drug. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Christopher P Lindbald, 31, Foots Creek Rd, GH. Theft 3. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Daniel Joseph Miller, 37, Elder Mill Rd, Trail. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

10/29

Ricardo Angulo-Yanez, 23, Avenue H, WC. Attempting to elude/vehicle, attempting to elude/foot, reckless driving , criminal mischief 2 x 2, endangerment, and interference with a peace officer. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Dane Matthew Estep, 43, Hwy 140, EP. Disorderly conduct 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Ronald Lee Kilcollins Jr, 53, Tracy Ave, EP. Possession of a controlled substance/meth, parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/heroin, theft 3, and possession of contraband.

10/30

Billy Lee Morgan, 56, Corey Rd, WC. Failure to appear: Manufacture of a controlled substance/meth, distribution of a controlled substance/meth, possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2, felony possession of a restricted weapon, manufacture of a controlled substance/cocaine, distribution of a controlled substance/cocaine, and possession of a controlled substance/cocaine.

10/31

Paul Clayborne Guthrie, 29, Rogue River Hwy, GH. Coercion and menacing.

Sterling Levi Williams, 28, Crowfoot Rd, Trail. Resisting arrest. Released on own recognizance.

Jaimey Scott Faber, 24, S. Obenchain Rd, EP. Felony possession of a weapon. Released on own recognizance.

Ashley Nicole Delong, 25, S. Obenchain Rd, EP. Felony possession of a weapon, Released on own recognizance.

Brandie Lynn Smith, 29, Bradley Wy, EP. Burglary 1 and theft 1. Released on own recognizance.

Raymond Burton McIntyre, 44, Flounce Rock, Prospect. Driving while suspended, DUII/alcohol, and attempt to assault a peace officer.

Thomas Lee Best, 37, Wren Ridge Dr, EP. Manufacture of a controlled substance/meth, distribution of a controlled substance/meth, possession of a controlled substance/meth, and theft 1.

Jesse Daniel Reed, 34, Meridian Rd, EP. Contempt violation of a restraining order an endangerment.

11/1

Christopher Lee Wall, 26, Avenue G, WC. Failure to appear: Assault 4 and possession of a controlled substance.

Dillan James Fuerstenberg, 24, W. Rolling Hills Dr, EP. Parole violation/custody and unauthorized departure.

Lucas Seren Deatherage, 26, Old Ferry Rd, SC. DUII/alcohol, endangerment, and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Kyle Daniel Fenn, 29, Hwy 62, Trail. Failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/heroin, theft 2, and forgery 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.