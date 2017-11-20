Sheriff Report

by

SHERIFF

11/9

Spencer Monte Todd Barnett, 26, Cedar St, SC. Possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Christopher Matthew Haley, 20, S. Shasta Ave, EP. Menacing, disorderly conduct, and trespassing 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

11/10

Abigail Pearl Thorne, 18, Aberdeen Ln, EP. Failure to appear for trespassing 1, burglary 1, and theft 1.

Richard Drew Wilson, 25, Saint Clair Wy, EP. Assault 4, harassment, and contempt violation of a no-contact order.

Shelly Ann Norwood-Walker, 34, Merry Ln, WC. Driving while suspended and failure to appear for driving while suspended x 2 and hit and run. Released due to overcrowding.

Martin Rodriguez-Banuelos, 26, Kimberly Ct, WC. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth and felony possession of a restricted weapon. Released due to overcrowding.

11/11

Angela Marie Early, 36, Antioch Rd, WC. Out of county warrants for theft 2 and failure to appear/citation. Released due to overcrowding.

Alexander Luis Eilenberger, 20, Jacqueline Wy, WC. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Wade Owen Kentopp, 39, Greystone Dr, WC. Out of county warrant for parole violation/unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Dustin John Bell, 42, EP transient. Parole violation for felony possession of a weapon.

Rhonda Jean Cloud, 36, Salter Ln, Prospect. Failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/heroin, possession of a controlled substance/meth, resisting arrest, and interference with a peace officer. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Jacob Lane Cloud, 36, Salter Ln, Prospect. Contempt violation of a no-contact order, possession of a controlled substance/meth, and possession of a controlled substance/heroin.

11/12

Jacob Steven Emerson, 35, Hwy 237, Trail. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/cocaine, attempt to elude/vehicle, reckless driving, and possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Roy Carl Johnson, 37, Division Rd, WC. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth and out of county warrants for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Jordan Dale Agnew, 19, S. Shasta Ave, EP. Failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/meth x 3 and theft 2.

Amanda Joann Cruz, 33, E. Antelope Rd, EP. Failure to appear for theft 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

11/13

Jonnee Marie Burg, 23, Hwy 234, WC. Theft 2, trespassing 2, and failure to appear for theft 3.

Bobby Stephen Owens, 72, Rock Creek Rd, GH. DUII/alcohol. Community Justice Work Center.

Jordan Eric Lee Cardenas, 21, Merry Ln, WC. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth and failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Randy Ray Doty, 46, Gladstone Ave, WC. Parole violation for stalking and strangulation, and failure to appear for burglary 1.

Jess Lee Cooper, 43, St. Clair Wy, EP. Out of county warrant for failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance/meth. Released due to overcrowding.

11/14

Kashmir Lynn Rusk, 29, Hwy 62, Trail. Reckless driving, endangerment, criminal mischief, driving while suspended, disorderly conduct, and harassment x 3. Released on bail.

11/15

Matthew James Harvey, 34, S. Obenchain Rd, EP. Failure to register as a sex offender. Released on own recognizance.

Ana Matilde Tirado-Vega, 65, Hwy 62, SC. Disorderly conduct and trespassing 2. Released on own recognizance.

Kristi Marie Whitehead, 22, Avenue A, WC. Credit card theft and theft 2.

Shelley Ann Norwood-Walker, 34, Merry Ln, WC. Possession of a controlled substance/meth and parole violation for criminal mistreatment.