Sheriff report

11/16

Tyson Lee Ceideburg, 26, Antelope Rd, WC. Identity theft and theft 2. Released on own recognizance.

Allen Ray Leiby,50, Hwy 62, Prospect. Driving while suspended.

Christopher Paul Gomez, 28, Napa St, EP. Sex abuse 1 x 3. Released on own recognizance.

Tommie Elizabeth Dewett, 66, Loto St, EP. Trespassing 1. Released on own recognizance.

Carl Aden Bryning,43, Division Rd, WC. Contempt violation of a no-contact order.

Terrence James Smith, 20, W. Rolling Hills Dr, EP. Assaulting an officer x 2, resisting arrest, escape 3, attempting to elude, failure to appear for harassment, and failure to appear/failure to pay for coercion and weapon use.

Megan Elizabeth Sills, 23, Avenue H, WC. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

11/17

Cody John Clayton, 22, Nottingham Ter, EP. DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

Tyler Jordan Rossiter, 26, 24th St, WC. Parole violation for assault 4.

Daniel Justin Ives, 27, Division Rd, WC. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2 and theft 3.

Kyle Richard Williams, 38, Dahlia Ter, EP. DUII/alcohol, assault 4, endangerment, and reckless driving.

Michael Monroe Brown-Sisk, 28, D’Anconia, Trail. Theft 3 and failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/heroin, trespassing, criminal mischief, and felon in possession of a restricted weapon. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

11/19

Frank Ceideburg, 52, Antelope Rd, WC. Failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/meth, felon in possession of a restricted weapon, and concealed weapon. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Javier Sandoval, 47, Division Rd, WC. Failure to appear for criminal mischief 2. Released due to overcrowding.

Dakota riley Parke, 22, Stevens Rd, EP. Trespassing 1. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Cheryl Four Lakota Wind Larvie, 30, Avenue G, WC. Failure to appear for attempting to elude and reckless driving. Released due to overcrowding.

11/20

Tiffany Teresa Marie Huffman, 36, Division Rd, WC. Interference with a peace officer, disorderly conduct 2, trespassing 2, failure to appear for giving false information (criminal), and parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Brandi Violet Arbouin, 40, Estremado St, GH. Hit and run and reckless driving. Released due to overcrowding.

11/21

Daniel Lee Burg, 51, Butte Falls Hwy, EP. DUII/alcohol.

Shawn Robert Lee Conte, 21, Division Rd, WC. Harassment. Released on own recognizance.

Shane Davis McCosker, 21, Falcon St, WC. Contempt violation of a restraining order.

Christopher Aaron Kniffen, 30, Eagle View Dr, EP. Burglary 2, trespassing 2, and theft 2.

Edward Scott Paxton, 46, Mill Creek Dr, Prospect. Failure to appear and failure to pay for possession of a controlled substance/meth.