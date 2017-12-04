By Ralph McKechnie
Of the Independent
There is a young man in Eagle Point who has a dream. This dream began 10 or more years ago when he was playing Pop Warner football on a team with his brother.
Serving Eagle Point, White City, Shady Cove, Prospect, Trail & Butte Falls
The Senior Center will be putting on a Veterans Breakfast on November 10 starting at 8:00 am. We will be serving Sausage … [Read More...]
By Ralph McKechnie
Of the Independent
There is a young man in Eagle Point who has a dream. This dream began 10 or more years ago when he was playing Pop Warner football on a team with his brother.
Subscriptions - (541) 826-7700
Front Office - (541) 826-7700
Sales - (541) 826-7700
Graphics - (541) 826-7700
Editor - (541) 826-7700
P.O. Box 900. Eagle Point, OR 97524
151 Linn Road L 11 , Eagle Point, OR 97524
© 2017 Upper Rogue Independent • Custom Web Design by Paradux Media Group