Community Events

EAGLE POINT

Forever Flakes: make a snowflake for someone that needs cheering up. Make a snowflake and attach to a string to be hung in Charla’s Family Barber shop. Then invite someone who needs cheer to visit the shop and find the one with their name on it. Snowflakes accepted through December 30th and displayed through January 2018. 541-830-5683 for info.

Grief Share at the Eagle Point Community Bible Church

Beginning October 2, meetings are Mondays, 2 – 4 p.m. at 27 South Shasta Avenue, Eagle Point. The meetings will last for 13 weeks but one can come anytime during that period. There is a $15 charge for the workbook. Contact: Dee Harris 610-323-7791.

Letters of Love: Write letters to those going through cancer treatment–someone who needs cheer in their life. Write a personal letter and deliver to Charla’s Family Barber Shop. Help lift the spirits of those with cancer. 541-830-5683.

Veterans Benefits Concerning Aid & Attendance for Assisted Living

First Thursday of every month, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. at Brookdale Senior Living, 261 Loto Street, Eagle Point. VSO Officer, Tanya Flockoi will help explain the veteran benefits regarding assisted living. Please RSVP for an appointment 541-830-0355..

Guardians of the Eagle Point Museum

Meet the third Thursday of each month at the museum, 6:30 p.m. Winter hours are now in effect: Fri., Sat. & Sunday, 11-4.

2018 Calendars are available and will be on sale at the museum and the Upper Rogue Independent Newspaper office at $10 each.

Eagle Point Chamber of Commerce

Eagle Point chamber of commerce meets the first Monday of each month at various locations throughout the community. Check out the chamber website for details and newsletter. 541-944-6925.

Eagle Point Lions Club of Eagle Point

Lions Club of Eagle Point meets the first and third Tuesdays of each month at the Grange, 5 S. Shasta Avenue in Eagle Point. Meeting time is 6:30 p.m.

Access Eagle Point Food Pantry –New Hours/New Day Starting August 7

Access Eagle Point Food Pantry is held every Monday from 4:00 pm to 6:00 p.m.at St. John Lutheran Church on Alta Vista and South Shasta. All early arrivals before the posted time of 3:30 p.m. will be turned away. NO EXCEPTIONS. Some income qualifications apply. For info: 541-826-4334

Eagle Point Senior Center 541-826-9404.

Has a hot lunch daily served at 11:30 a.m.

Economical Bingo is played every Monday at 1 p.m.

Thrift Shoppe is open daily for those unique gifts or items of apparel. 8:30 – 12:30 a.m. M-F

Game Day is held every Thursday beginning at 12:30 p.m. Looking for more pinochle players

AA meetings: Sunday 7 p.m. mixed, Monday 6 p.m. women, Wednesday 7 p.m., Thursday 6 p.m. women, Friday 4 p.m.

Eagle Point Boy Scout Troop #48

Eagle Point Boy Scout Troop # 48 meets the second and third Thursdays of each month. The adult meeting is the first Thursday. The group meets at the Eagle point Community Bible Church, 27 S. Shasta from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Upper Rogue Artists

Upper Rogue Artists meet the last Friday of each month at the EP Senior Center, 121 Loto St. at 1 p.m. Share your love of the arts with others and make new friendships. Bring your brushes and paints and join the fun. Info: 541-879-0554.

Eagle Point Grange

Eagle Point Grange, 541-830-4049, meets the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Grange Hall, 5 S. Shasta. The historic hall is available for rent for private functions and events. Kitchen is available.

Harnish Wayside Park & Visitors Center

Harnish is being hosted by City Employees and volunteers. Winter hours begin October 1, 2017: Friday, Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Eagle Point Garden Club

Eagle Point Garden Club meets the first Thursday of each month, May through September at The Garden, 711 S. Royal in Eagle Point. For times and information: 541-261-7756.

Eagle Point Library (541)826-3313.

The Eagle Point Friends of the Library meets the second Friday of each month from 9-10:30 a.m. in the Community Room of the Library.

Writer’s Critique Group meets the second and fourth Thursdays of each month from 6-8 p.m. and welcomes writers of fiction, non-fiction, creative non-fiction, personal essay, journal, or poetry. No fee, members must be 18 years or older. For more info: 541-879-1872.

Gently Used Book Sale

Drop by the Eagle Point Library Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. to purchase gently read books that have been donated to the Friends of the Library volunteer group. Currently available, non- fiction paper back and hard bound, a good selection of cook books, gardening books, biographies, self- help and travel books.

Eagle Point Women’s Club

Eagle Point Women’s Club meets the third Monday for coffee each month at Crackin’ N Stackin’ from 9-11 a.m. For info: 541-621-2791.

Eagle Point TOPS

Eagle Point TOPS meets Thursday mornings at the Butte Creek Baptist Church, 429 N. Royal Ave at 8:30 a.m. For info: 541-830-1503.

4H Cascade Cattle Club

4H Cascade Cattle Club meets at Traynham Ranch on Brophy Road in Eagle Point. Open to new members. For information and meeting times call 541-840-5797.

Eagle Point Irrigation District

Eagle Point Irrigation District Board of Director’s meeting is on the second Tuesday of each month beginning at 5 p.m. at the District office at 2429 Brophy Road Eagle Point. For info: 541-826-3411.

SHADY COVE

Shady Cove Library 541-878-2270

Hours: Tuesday 12 – 6:00 p.m.; Wednesday 2 – 7:00 p.m.; Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Local Travelers’ Series

Local travelers, authors and entertainers, Dan and Carole Nielson, continue their informative series on the third Tuesday of each month from 5 – 6:00 p.m. December 19, Dan and Carole present their entertaining “Christmas in Europe”. Join the group for an entertaining program and refreshments sponsored by the Friends of the Shady Cove Library.

Upper Rogue Community Center 541-878-2702

New office hours: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays & Thursdays.

Community Lunch, held every Wednesday at 12 p.m., includes entree, side dish, dessert and beverage, all for just a suggested donation of $5. Check Facebook page for updates.

Music Jam Session is the second Thursday of each month beginning at 7p.m.

Aerobics are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8-9 a.m.

Yoga Basics are Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Call 541-324-0844 for cost and details.

Upper Rogue Youth Activities

Remember to renew URYA memberships at URCC Office 541-878-2702

$10 a year or $25 for families of three or more.

There is still time to sign up for the Wednesday after school academies. December features:

Drum Circle & Bugs R Us – All ages

January: Into to Cooking (2nd-4th grade); Duct Tape Construction (all ages); The Great Artists (2nd-4th grade); Wii Games (5th-8th grade).

Shady Cove Planning Commission

Shady Cove Planning Commission meets the second fourth Thursday of each month.

Shady Cove City Council

The Shady Cove City Council meets the first and third Thursday of each month.

Both meet at the city council chambers.

St. Martin’s Episcopal Church

95 Cleveland Street, Shady Cove 541-878-2166

Worship service: Sunday 10 a.m.

www.stmartinshadycove.org or stmshadycove@gmail.com

St. Martin’s Episcopal Church has the following activities scheduled for each month:

Healing Service – Last Wednesday of the month from noon-2p.m. No cost.

Art Workshop – 2nd and 4th Saturdays from 10 a.m. –1:00 p.m. Bring your own supplies. No cost.

Beginning Yoga Classes – Monday and Wednesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. No cost.

AA Meetings – Tuesday and Thursday evenings beginning at 7 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous – Friday at 7 p.m.

Food Pantry – Due to the holidays, the Food Pantry will be held November 17 and December 15. The regular schedule of the last Friday of the month will resume in January 2018.

For information, call: 541-878-2166.

Shady Cove Moose

Super Bowl Membership Party, February 4 – 2 p.m. at 61 Alder Street. 541-878-2706

Shady Cove TOPS

Shady Cove TOPS meets weekly at the SC Mobile Home Park Recreation Hall, Thursday at 9 a.m. For information, contact Rosalie Gaither at 541-878-8235.

TRAIL

Trail Creek Tavern Museum

144 Old Highway 62, Trail, Oregon

Closed for the winter. Will open in the spring of 2018.

BUTTE FALLS

Jam Session at The Landing

2nd Saturday of the month, starting October 14, 1 – 4 p.m. at The Landing in Butte Falls, hosted by Carl & Roberta Howard. This is an open jam session and refreshments will be served.

Butte Falls Active Club

Meets at the Butte Falls Community Center.

The Butte Falls Active Club is looking for new members, volunteers and ideas. Youth and children are welcome. For more information, call 541-892-2775 or online at buttefallsactiveclub@yahoo.com or check out our Facebook page: ButteFallsActiveClub

PROSPECT

Prospect Branch Library

Saturday Afternoon at the Movies

12 – 2 p.m. at the Prospect Branch Library.

Prospect Rural Fire Department Board Meeting

The monthly board meeting of the Prospect Rural Fire department is 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month at 300 Mill Creek Drive. The public is cordially invited to attend.

Access is 2nd & 4th Friday every month, 12 noon – 2 p.m. at the Nazarene Church. Open to all individuals and families in Prospect of low income, who are in need of groceries. If anyone needs a ride or food delivered please let us know.

Any questions contact Cheryl Reynolds 541 560-3679.

Prospect Community Club Lunches

Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. by donation and always with love! 305 Red Blanket Road

December 19 – Chile, salad, cornbread & dessert.

December 26 – No lunch.

The Jamboree Cookbook

The cookbook is $10 and is available at the Community Club Tuesday Lunch.

WHITE CITY

The Nest – Parent Support Group/El Nidito – Grupo de Apoyo para Padres

2nd & 4th Wednesday of the month, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the White City Branch Library. This event offers parent support, informational talks, activities for kids & parents and more! Light snacks will be provided from 12 – 12:30 p.m. For more information, call 541-500-0990.

White City Branch Library 541-864-8880

New White City Library Book Club

Beginning December 27, the new book club will meet the last Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. The first book selected will be And the Mountains Echoed by Khaled Hosseini. The author explores the many ways in which family members love, wound, betray, honor, and sacrifice for one another.

Book Sale

The White City Branch Library hosts and ongoing book sale in the library lobby.

Classic Movie and Popcorn at the White City Library

Every third Wednesday, 1 – 3 p.m.

Every Tuesday Reading Circle

12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Feel too old for story time, but have an urge for the joys of sharing a book? Join our reading group for families, school-age children, and adults. We will read poetry and short stories, share any memorized poems, learn poetry styles, write, and have fun!

LAKE CREEK

Lake Creek Grange 541-951-5681

Sunday Breakfast and Farmers Market second Sunday of every month. Breakfast is 8:00-10:00a.m. unless food runs out earlier.

Lake Creek Historical Museum

Winter hours begin in October and the museum will be open Friday and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

GOLD HILL

Gold Hill Branch Library – 202 Dardanelles Street 541-855-1994

Monday Movie Classics:

Mondays from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Gold Hill Branch Library, 202 Dardanelles Street. Admission FREE!

December 25 – The four Pevensie siblings are sent to the country to escape the dangers of WWII era London. In their new home they discover a wardrobe in an upstairs bedroom is also a portal to another world with a war of its own. (2005)

JACKSON COUNTY

Holidays at Hanley Farm

December 26, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 1053 Hanley Road, Central Point. Adults, $5; SOHS Members & Children (12 and younger), $3. Costumed docents will guide you through the home and bring history to life with holiday tales and stories about the rich history of the Hanley family and farm. Enjoy roasted chestnuts, warm drinks, and cookies.

OSU Extension Service Classes

OSU Extension Auditorium, 569 Hanley Rd. Central Point. Register online: http://cit.ly/JacksonSmallFarms or http://extenson.oregonstate.edu/sorec/SF-classes or contact Paula Burkhalter, 541-776-7371.

Farm Stand and Agritourism Classes – $55 one/$85 tow from same farm

January 10 from 5 – 8 p.m. Accepting Food Stamps/SNAP/EBT at your Farm Stand or CSA

February 6 from 5 – 8 p.m. Is Starting a Farm Stand/Agritourism Operation Right for Me?

Jackson County Master Gardener 2018 Volunteer Training Class

Wednesdays, January 24 through April 25, 2018. Cost is $300. Register online at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/sorec/master-gardener-program or call 541-776-7371.

Jackson County Library (541) 774-8679.

Toys for Tots

The Medford Library is collecting donations of new and lightly used books for children and teens on behalf of Toys for Tots now through December 22.

Warmth for the Holidays – Maslow Project

The Medford Teen Library will collect donations of cold weather items such as gloves, hats, socks, hand warmers and also snack foods and single-serve meals during the month of December to benefit the Maslow Project.

December Guild Lecture: Siskiyou Mountain Wildlife

December 20, 12 – 1 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room of the Medford Branch Library. Take a walk on the wild side with John Jackson to learn about wildlife, geology, and rare plants of the Siskiyou Mountain region.

December TED Talks: Underwater Adventures

December 26, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. in the Adams Room of the Medford Library. We will present video lectures by Robert Ballard: The astonishing hidden world of the deep ocean, Mike deGruy: Hooked by an octopus, Edith Widder: Glowing life in an underwater world, and David Lang: My underwater robot.

Free Lunchtime Movies

Select Wednesdays, 12 noon – 2:30 p.m. in the Large Meeting Room of the Medford Branch Library.

December 13 – The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mystery of Peter Quill’s true parentage. (2017, PG-13)

JCLS Computer Class Schedule - Reservations are encouraged.

Computer Basics 1

Wednesdays, December 6, 13, 20, and 27 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Medford Library.

Simplified Tai Chi at the Medford Library

Every Tuesday, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Simplified Tai Chi welcomes participants of all ages and ability levels to attend on a walk-in basis.

10 – 10:30 a.m.: Beginners

10:30 – 11 a.m.: Beginners and advanced together

11 – 11:30 a.m.: Advanced students only

Second Tuesday Book Chat

The second Tuesday of each month, 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. in the Adams Room of the Medford Branch Library.

Teen Writing Group

2nd and 4th Saturday, 1 – 2:30 p.m. at the Medford Branch Library. Do you enjoy reading and writing stories? Join in the fun writing activities, opportunities to share your writing or listen to other teen authors share their writing. It does not matter what level of writing skill you currently have. Local young adult author Leah M. Berry mentors the group and offers her expertise.

Teen Library

Teen Library of the Medford Branch Library, 205 South Central Ave.

Weekends from 1 – 3 p.m.

December 19, 4 – 6 p.m. – Teens work in teams to design a North Pole-themed scene. (prizes)

December 20, 4 – 6 p.m. – Created and craft your own holiday decorations.

Sticks ‘n’ Strings: From Start to Finish

Fourth Sunday of every month, 1 – 3 p.m.

Demonstration and hands on time with the equipment and learn the process of woolen garment making. Bring your own project to work on, or try new. Sponsored by the Friends of the Medford Branch Library.

ASHLAND

Ashland Branch Library – (541) 774-6996

Winter Solstice Family Celebration

December 20, 2 – 3 p.m. at the Ashland Branch Library Children’s Department. Welcome in the winter season with friends and neighbors. We will be offering a variety of crafts and activities including beeswax candle rolling, cookie decorating, and a solstice storytime.

Movie and Popcorn in Ashland

December 27, 2 p.m. in the Ashland Library. Belle (Emma Watson), a bright, beautiful and independent young woman, is taken prisoner by a beast (Dan Stevens) in its castle. (2017,PG)

Sunday Mindfulness

Sundays: January 7, February 4, and March 4 from 4 – 5:30 p.m. at the Ashland Library. Certified Yoga Therapist, Charlotte Nuessle, will lead the group. The practices will include a combination of seated and walking meditation, a short explanation of mindfulness and other meditation techniques, and sharing about practice.

Siskiyou Sleuths Book Group

Last Wednesday of the month, 3 – 4 p.m. at the Ashland Branch Library. This group discusses interesting mysteries and welcomes new readers.

Combined Babies and Wobblers Story Times:

Eagle Point Branch, Friday 11 a.m.

Shady Cove Branch, Tuesdays: 1:30 p.m.

Preschool Story Times:

Butte Falls Branch: Tuesday 10:30 a.m.

Eagle Point: Wednesday 11 a.m.

Prospect: Wednesday 10:30 am. Prospect: Wednesday 10:30 a.m.

Shady Cove: Friday 10 a.m.

White City: Tuesday 10 a.m.

