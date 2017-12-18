It was a surprise to find that a vision problem turned out to be a stroke instead, but ahat is what happened to me last week. I spent two full days in the hospital getting poked, probed and otherwise abused till theye finally found that I had a restricted blood flow to certain parts of my brain.

The doctor called it a mini stroke; though so many different professionals called it by different names they had me confused too. At any rate, it was a major inconvenience in my schedule, causing me to miss two full days of work, the first in a long time.

I believe I have now seen just about every part oProvidence Hospital and have seen the inside of just abuout every piece of diagnostic furniture they have. Looking back, it wasn’t that much fun; I would rather just skip rocks on the river as have my arms poked with needles around the clock and have the blood pressure cuff going off on a regular basis to see if I had any blood pressure left.

On th bright side, it is good to know what the problem is and have a course to correcting the situation. The staff at the hospital couldn’t be any more helpful than they were, and there is no question they are some of the more friendly people I’ve met in the medical field. One person from the hospital came around as I was leaving and asked for an assessment. I originally gave them an “8” because I had no frame of reference and later changed it to a “9”. My last hospitalization was in 1977 so it was hard to make a comparison.

Many folks in the community have stopped by since I came back to work on Wednesday and I certainly appreciate the thoughts and prayers from all of you.

The needle holes will heal, the kump in my arm where they inserted the IV will go away, but the love of the community will live in my heart.

One lasting impression of the hospital will last for many years ia on the last morning there when my doctor came to make rounds early in the morning. I was on the phone ordering my breakfast and he politely told me he would come back later. When he returned he asked if i got through and I hadn’t so he took my oreder and placed it for me. That is one for the books, I have to believe.

Hospitals are places best avoided, if possible, but when you need one, it sure is nice to have one available.

