JCLS Announces Hotspot Lending Program

Medford, Oregon (December 18, 2017) – Jackson County Library Services announces a program aimed at helping more Jackson County residents get online. Called JCLS Connect, the program will be available at all fifteen branch libraries in the county beginning in mid-January.

At launch, hotspot devices will be available for checkout to patrons age 18 and older with an active JCLS library card. The hotspots use a cellular connection to provide internet for up to 15 connected devices, and can be borrowed for a two week period, as well as placed on hold using the library catalog.

Eric Molinsky, the Library’s Digital Services Supervisor, commented on the reasoning behind the program’s implementation. “In today’s world, everything from turning in homework to applying for a job requires being online, so as part of the Library’s mission to connect our community to information, we want these devices to help people have the access they need to be successful.”

For more information about JCLS Connect, call the Jackson County Library Services Business Office at 541-774-8679 or the Digital Services Department at 541 774-6412.