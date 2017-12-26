by

JCLS Eliminates Late Fees on Overdue Books

Medford, Oregon (December 20, 2017) —Starting January 1, 2018 Jackson County Library Services will no longer charge late fees for overdue materials. At their meeting on Thursday, October 12, 2017, the Jackson County Library Board of Directors approved a policy to eliminate overdue fines completely.

“The Library’s central mission is to provide access to information and opportunity for all members of the Jackson County community,” said Library District Board President Susan Kiefer. “The Library Board is committed to developing policies that make it easy and equitable for everyone to make use of their Library’s resources.” The new policy was adopted with a 5–0 vote.

In his recommendation to the Board, Library Director Jamar Rahming said, “Jackson County Library Services promised the community that we would ensure the libraries are open, thriving spaces where people link to the universe of possibilities that enrich their lives. To keep this objective we must ensure that the community can access library materials and services. Fines for overdue materials are a barrier to access.”

Prior to the new policy, the library charged 20¢ per day per item from the date due. There was a $10 maximum overdue fee per item. Overall fines and fees represent less than 1% of library revenue. The Library District does not rely on fines and fees to operate our libraries.

Jackson County Library Services joins a growing number of library systems from across the country that have eliminated overdue fines, including Salt Lake City Public Library, High Plains Library District in Colorado, Columbus Metropolitan Library in Ohio, and San Rafael Public Library in California.

“We’re excited that our Library staff will be spending less time negotiating fines and more time connecting Jackson County residents with information and experiences to enhance their lives and improve our community,” said Rahming.​