by

Lady Hoops 3-1 After Win vs. Gold Beach

By Tim O’Sullivan

For the Independent

Winning wasn’t something seen much lately around the Lady Eagles basketball program – in fact not at all during the 2016-17 season.

But that’s all changed now.

Eagle Point tallied their third win of the season, 49-40 Monday night against visiting Gold Beach inside the Main Gym.

It could be said that a win against the 2A Panthers isn’t all that impressive for a 5A squad. But as the old saying goes, ‘a win is a win’ for a mostly returning roster with another year of experience.

“What all the coaches are talking about, they’re just so much more confident,” said Eagles third year coach Marvin Denman. “The girls grew over the summer. We played 35-40 games over the summer and that was really helpful. And they’re just a year older. Makes a world of difference.”

The first quarter felt like a flashback to last season as the Panthers (4-2) jumped out to a 17-8 lead, capped by Brandi Allen’s buzzer beating three-pointer at the end of the first quarter. But the Eagles instead rallied to score 20 of the next 23 points en route to a nine-point halftime lead, while holding Gold Beach without a field goal in the second quarter.

“We’ve just been working on defense every day. We’ve committed 45 minutes…to an hour of our practice on defense and the girls have really bought in,” Denman said.

Gold Beach amassed just 23 points over the final three quarters.

Senior forward Odalis Rincones was active on both ends of the court and paced all scorers with 15. Fellow front-court mates Ashli Meerten and Carlene Hart added 10 and nine points respectively. Guard Nicole Lawler also had nine on three triples, all in the second quarter.

Forward Paris Newdall led the Panthers with 14.

The Lady Eagles won’t see the home court again until a January 12 Midwestern League tilt against Marist.