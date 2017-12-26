Let’s do Lunch

by

By Ralph McKechnie

of the Independent

The old year may be winding down, but let’s not let our health wind down with it. This is the time of year when we need to protect ourselves even more than we do when the body is not stressed by the cold weather and the exposure we have to cold and flu germs. One of the best ways to do that is by eating a healthy diet with foods that create warmth in our bodies as they are nourished. Hopefully, this week’s recipe will inspire you to do just that.

This pumpkin soup is easy to make and it has an interesting tang that makes it delicious while at the same time being healthy. And, did I mention that it is easy to make? It really is a matter of dumping the ingredients into a sauce pan and blending it all together. The recipe is 2T ghee or coconut oil, 1 medium chopped onion, 1 medium apple, 2 carrots, chopped, 2 cups chicken broth,2 teaspoons lime juice, 1 1/2 cup cooked pumpkin or squash, 2/3 cup of canned coconut milk, 2-3 sage leaves, 2 T pure maple syrup, and salt to taste. In a large sauce pan, add in onion, apples, and carrots in the melted oil and saute for 5-10 minutes. Stir in chicken broth, pumpkin, sage leaves and simmer for 15-20 minutes. Remove sage leaves and puree soup. Return to saucepan and add remaining ingredients and heat gently while stirring. Serve hot.

The holiday season is difficult, especially when you are attempting to maintain your weight, because so much food is placed in front of you and most of it is laced with sugar and other things that are not healthy. But, that is all the more reason to do your absolute best to stay on target by eating right.

Remember a couple of things: First, you are totally in charge of your own health so make the right choices; Secondly, making a correct choice will benefit you for a long time, bad choices give you a little pleasure, but that is for the short run and will come back to haunt you later. This column is short, but hopefully to the point. Live long and prosper, as Mr. Spock was fond of saying. And remember too, to live with passion and purpose. Happy New Year.