Ways of Knowing

To some of us, truth and reality are derived purely from our perceptions; they are ‘just what we think.’ To others of us, truth and reality are the actuality of phenomena; they represent what actually exists regardless of our perceptions. While many of us operate in the ‘opinion-based’ world, science seeks to understand actually how our physical world works.

These differences present immense barriers to communication.

When the scientist offers conclusions based on what the evidence suggests, he/she is indicating what the product of extensive research suggests is the actual reality. This research is committed to attempting to falsify the conclusion derived. When a scientific conclusion is presented, we understand that extensive efforts to falsify it have been tried – and have failed to deny it.

In the perception-based reality, we don’t subject opinions to the rigorous tests of science, we don’t try to falsify them. Rather, we seek evidence to support and confirm our idea.

The barrier to communication occurs because the perception-based realist thinks the ideas of the actuality-based scientist are derived from their own flimsy thinking process.

When science/scientists offer collective conclusions on an issue, we dismiss these conclusions as ‘just what they think’’ at our peril.

Alan Journet

Jacksonville