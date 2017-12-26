by

A Frustrating Errand

By Don W. Crowl

For the Independent

Once again Murphy’s Law appears suspiciously evident from a recent minor incident I encountered.

The other lane ALWAYS moves faster:

I entered a retail store to buy three small items. When I got into lane 1, where the cashier was checking folks’ purchases, I spotted a green sign saying “Lane Closed.” So I left that check-stand, and headed to lane 2.

Then when a young couple got into the lane I’d just left, its same checker processed their grocery items. Soon, I noticed four folks just ahead of me had numerous items in their carts, and lane 2’s checker was apparently having difficulties. I decided to return to lane 1, where I’d been originally. Eventually, I got to the front of that line. “Please excuse me for a few minutes, Sir,” the checker said. “I’ll be right back.”

Meanwhile three more people in lane 2, who would have been behind me, were served, while I lingered at a now-empty-counter. Finally, the original lane l’s checker got back. I told her the story quoting Murphy’s Law. We shared a hearty laugh.

Don’t know which Murphy Law this reflects, Maybe Murphy was quoting Scripture?; “…time & chance happen to all.” or “rain impacts the just & the unjust;” or perhaps “…the last shall be first and the first shall be last.”

But sometimes Murphy’s Law is both frustrating, and ironically amusing.