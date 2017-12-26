Obituaries

by

Myra Elaine Cam

Aug. 6, 1955 – Dec. 9, 2017

Myra Cam passed away on December 9, 2017 at Rogue Regional Hospital in Medford with her husband, family and friend at her side. She was born on Aug. 6, 1955 in Medford, Oregon to Harry and Margaret Dietrick.

Her family settled in Eagle pint in 1967, where she attended Eagle Point Schools where she met Brian Cam, the love of her life. Myra graduated in 1973 from Eagle Point High School. She then attended Merritt Davis Business College. Brian and Myra married Nov. 29, 1975; they waited 7 years before they started their family. They have two sons, Blake and Tyler. They enjoyed many activities through the years with their sons, including all kinds of sports, 4-H & FFA, riding quads, camping, hunting and many more fun adventures.

Myra was very involved in various organizations and projects through her community of Eagle Point. She started out volunteering at her son’s schools in which she became an employee of Eagle Point School District 9 in September 1995 and retired November 1, 2017 as an instructional aide at Eagle Point Middle School where she loved helping kids. She was a very giving person with her time and with her heart. All that knew her can tell you how truly special she was.

Her memory will be carried on by her loving husband Brian Cam; sons, Blake Cam (Erin), Tyler and Kristina Cam; mother Margaret Dietrick; sisters, Jenith Chapman and Karen Baker (Raymond); brother in law Neil Chapman (Doty), Phillip & Shawna Cam; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; and many family members related by blood and by heart.

She was preceded in death by her father Harry I. Dietrick

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday December 30, 2017 at 1PM at Eagle Point Middle School on Reese Creek Dr. in Eagle Point. The family warmly invites you to join them for food and refreshments at the school following the celebration. She will be missed and will forever be in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to Relay for Life Cancer Walk EP Middle School team.