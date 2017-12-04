Police report

by

POLICE

11/14

Ethan Miller, EP. Cited for expired registration and no valid operator’s license and warned for operation without required lighting equipment.

11/16

Carle Aden Keith Bryning, 43, EP. Arrested for contempt of a restraining order. Lodged JCJ.

Terrance James Smith, 20, Medford. Arrested on Main St, EP for assault on a peace officer x 2, escape 3, resisting arrest, and on Jackson County Circuit Court warrants for failure to appear/coercion, failure to appear/assault , and attempt to elude/vehicle. Lodged JCJ.

James John Loyer, 34, EP. Arrested on Santiam Correctional parole violation/tampering. Lodged JCJ.

11/17

Tammy Criss, EP. Cited for driving while suspended and failure to carry proof of insurance.

Travis Van Winkle, 34, EP. Arrested and cited for driving while suspended.

Daniel Britt, EP. Cited for driving uninsured and driving while suspended and warned for operation without required lighting equipment.

Miranda Ramirez, WC. Cited for driving while suspended and warned for driving uninsured and operation without required lighting equipment.

11/18

Lindsey Taylor, EP. Cited for failure to carry proof of insurance and failure to obtain registration.

11/19

Thomas Draper, EP. Cited for speed violation, 66/55.

Katie Thone, EP. Cited for expired registration.

Rogelio Tovar-Jimenez, 57, EP. Arrested and cited for theft 2.