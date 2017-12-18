by

Puzzling year-end mail

Once again the number of Christmas greetings we sent doesn’t match the total we received. Each year, inevitably, either we miss somebody, or we pick up new names we weren’t expecting to find on our list. Didn’t think these newly-formed acquaintances would regard us worthy of the increasing expense of postage.

Complicating the equation is that we also hear from the medical professionals in our lives. Their offices generally send cheery missives endorsed by an entire staff who use first names only or nicknames in undecipherable script. One of our incoming cards bears the names Ashlee, Debbie, Kellee, and three other sets of undeterminable letters of the English alphabet. Although it probably came from our dentist, we wouldn’t bet on that. The only (flimsy, circumstantial) evidence?–a voice identifying itself as Ashlee typically phones to remind us of our appointments every several months.

This year there’s another card that contains two paragraphs of handwritten news. Its hastily scribbled signature appears to start with the letter “J” (or could that be an “F,” or a highly distorted “S?”) The rest of the name looks like a two-inch-long, horizontal line. Its Medford postmark provides a huge hint: the sender mailed it from Medford. So that means he or she either lives, works, or happened to be visiting Medford when mailing it. Or, possibly he or she lives elsewhere, but asked a colleague, friend or household member to mail it for him or her. The mailer might or might not have been a Medford resident, but certainly Medford bore some involvement.

We have two relatives and two friends, both named Barbara and Don, who live in Garfield, New Jersey. Both couples have the deeply ingrained habit of sending us Christmas cards each year. Neither couple ever bothers to include last names or return addresses. Our family sends cards to both, so nobody feels slighted.

We know three men from Grants Pass, OR. named Jim. We know their last names, but they don’t seem to when corresponding with us.

The pervasive confusion isn’t limited to Christmas card signatures. We still have messages from groups of well-wishers who signed “get-well” messages when we were sick, and some wedding cards when we got married decades ago. Upon retirement from former jobs, co-workers chipped in for farewell gifts. Today, we read their cards, and wonder which one was Paula, or Mary Anne or Jenny?

Life would be far less complicated if people could embrace this simple concept—please use clear, full names in your signature. It’s even okay if you print. Honest, we won’t forge your signature, or steal your identity.