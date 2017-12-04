Sheriff report

by

SHERIFF

11/22

Billy Joe Forrester, 54, Onyx St, EP. DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

Christina Lynn Kelton, 35, WC. Possession of a controlled substance/hydrocodone. Released on own recognizance.

Steven Allen Pearson, 51, Avenue A, WC. Disorderly conduct, possession of a controlled substance/meth, harassment, and failure to appear for resisting arrest. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

11/23

Oscar Gome-Calzada, 31, Terr-Mont St, WC. Contempt violation of a restraining order.

Jesse Lee Jeska, 36, Hudspeth Ln, SC. Parole violation for felon in possession of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon, and failure to appear for driving while suspended.

Samantha Paige Gairson, 22, E. Antelope Rd, EP. Parole violation for theft 1, out of county warrants for theft 2 x 2 and theft 3, and failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2 and theft 3.

11/24

Caitlin Leslie Schilder, 36, Walker Ave, EP. Driving while suspended, assault 2, assault 4, and harassment.

Timothy Thomas Taylor, 33, Mill Creek Dr, Prospect. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Thomas Lee Weeks II, 32, E. Antelope Rd, EP. Assault 4, harassment x 2, criminal mischief 2, and contempt of a no-contact order. Released on bail.

Matthew Scott Lamer, 29, N. De Anjou Ave, EP. Parole violation for coercion.

11/25

Terence Allen Buttram, 45, Hwy 62, EP. Contempt for non-support and failure to appear and failure to pay for forgery 1. Released due to overcrowding.

Enrique Rodriguez-Banuelos, 24, Brownsboro Hwy, EP. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2 and failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/heroin.

Allen LaRell Stansell, 30, Stevens Rd, EP. Burglary 2, criminal mischief, and possession of burglary tools.

Jessyca Marie Harper, 38, Eagle Point Dr, EP. Burglary 2, criminal mischief, and possession of burglary tools. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Joshua Steven Belanger, 36, Hwy 62, SC. Parole violation for assaulting a peace officer and failure to appear for disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance/meth.

11/26

Oscar Gomez-Calzada, 31, Terr-Mont St, WC. Contempt violation of a restraining order.

Cameron Lee Michael Sanders, 25, Avenue A, WC. Strangulation x 2, assault 4 x 2, and harassment.

11/27

Crissie Lynnette Jaarrard, 44, Jessica Ct, EP. Assault 2 x 2, assault 4 x 2, harassment x 2, disorderly 2 x 2, unlawful use of a stun gun, contraband, and possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Paul Barton Vanhoose, 43, Merry Ln, WC. Felon in possession of a weapon. Released due to overcrowding.

Oscar Cruz Orozco, 22, Falcon St, WC. Contempt violation of a no-contact order, assault 4 x 4, harassment, coercion, and strangulation.

Richard Dean Garote, 23, Broad St, BF. Possession of a controlled substance/heroin, giving false information, and failure to appear for driving while suspended, theft 2, theft 3 and possession of a controlled substance/heroin.

Billy Lee Morgan, 57, Corey Rd, WC. Failure to appear: Manufacture of a controlled substance/meth, distribution of a controlled substance/meth, possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2, manufacture of a controlled substance/cocaine, distribution of a controlled substance/cocaine, possession of a controlled substance/cocaine, and felon in possession of a weapon.

11/28

Jason Robert Erikson, 36, Butte Falls Hwy, EP. Failure to appear for attempt to elude/vehicle and reckless driving. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Michael Antony Stanfield, 28, Division Rd, WC. DUII/alcohol, assault 4, reckless driving, and endangerment. Released on own recognizance.

Kevin Kenneth Hurst, 61, Clear View Wy, EP. DUII/alcohol and reckless driving. Released on own recognizance.

Carlos Diaz, 32, W. Linn Rd, EP. Driving while suspended. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

11/29

Stuart Michael Weisel, 55, Hwy 62, Trail. DUII/drug. Released on own recognizance.

John Brandon Shawnego, 39, Hwy 62, EP. Felon in possession of a weapon, concealed weapon/gun, fish and game violation, and wildlife offense. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Victor Martin Vargas, 21, Butte Falls Hwy, EP. Possession of a controlled substance/heroin, endangering a highway walker, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, assaulting a peace officer, reckless driving, attempting to elude/vehicle and parole violations for distribution of a controlled substance/heroin and possession of a controlled substance/heroin x 2.

Anthony Charles Dukart, 23, Mountain Vista Dr, WC. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/heroin and possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2.

Daniel Adam Ramirez, 31, Kimberly Ct, WC. Possession of a controlled substance/cocaine x 3, manufacture of a controlled substance/cocaine x 3, and distribution of a controlled substance/cocaine x 3.

David Eugene Brennan, 30, Avenue E, WC. Failure to appear for driving while suspended.