Sheriff report

December 18, 2017 by

SHERIFF

 

12/7

William Edward Schoenleber IV, 41, Kershaw Rd, WC.  Strangulation.  Released on own recognizance.

12/8

Shana Marie Garibay, 37, SC transient.  Failure to appear:  Depositing trash in water, littering, felon in possession of a weapon x 2, and theft 1 x 4.  Released due to overcrowding.

12/9

Gary Lee Branam, 59, Avenue A, WC.  Failure to appear for theft 3.  Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Tiffany Teresa Marie Huffman, 36, Division Rd, WC.  Parole violation/custody.

Chad Allen McPherson, 25, Maple St, SC.  Trespassing 2.  Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Edward Scott Paxton, 46, Mill Creek Dr, Prospect.  Contempt violation of a restraining order.

Robyn Joy Sword, 35, Merry Ln, WC.  Trespassing 2.  Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

David Arlo Jackson, 30, Prospect Area.  Contempt violation of a no-contact order and failure to appear for disorderly conduct and contempt violation of a no-contact order.  Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Dakota Riley Parke, 22, WC transient.  Trespassing 1, disorderly conduct 2, possession of a controlled substance/meth, and mail theft.

12/10

Patricia Salazar, 46, Antelope Rd, WC.  DUII/alcohol, reckless driving, and failure to appear for DUII/alcohol, endangerment, and reckless driving.  Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Robyn Joy Sword, 35, Merry Ln, WC.  Trespassing 2.

Steven Jacob Eddy, 25, Woodcrest Cr, EP.   Possession of a controlled substance/heroin and robbery 3.

Adam Bertrand Saunders, 40, E. Dutton Rd, EP.  Failure to appear/county ordinance offense.

12/11

Scott Raymond Burrill Martin, 23, Chevney Wy, SC.  Out of county warrants for theft 3, failure to appear for criminal cite, and parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/heroin.

Andy Salazar-Rodelo, 24, Ajax Ave, WC.  Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/heroin.

12/12

Jason Lee Brown, 39, Linn Rd, EP.  Failure to appear for assault 4 x 2 and harassment.

Kerrina Jo Stevens, EP transient.  Trespassing 1.  Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

12/13

Christian Lee Nelson, 23, Hwy 227, Trail. Parole violation for distribution of a controlled substance/meth and possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Shelly Ann Norwood-Walker, 34, Merry Ln, WC.  Possession of a controlled substance/meth and failure to appear for driving while suspended x 2 and hit and run.  Released due to overcrowding.

Daniel Perry Graham, 54, Division Rd, WC.  Wildlife offense.  Released on own recognizance.

Filed Under: News