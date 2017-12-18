Sheriff report

by

SHERIFF

12/7

William Edward Schoenleber IV, 41, Kershaw Rd, WC. Strangulation. Released on own recognizance.

12/8

Shana Marie Garibay, 37, SC transient. Failure to appear: Depositing trash in water, littering, felon in possession of a weapon x 2, and theft 1 x 4. Released due to overcrowding.

12/9

Gary Lee Branam, 59, Avenue A, WC. Failure to appear for theft 3. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Tiffany Teresa Marie Huffman, 36, Division Rd, WC. Parole violation/custody.

Chad Allen McPherson, 25, Maple St, SC. Trespassing 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Edward Scott Paxton, 46, Mill Creek Dr, Prospect. Contempt violation of a restraining order.

Robyn Joy Sword, 35, Merry Ln, WC. Trespassing 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

David Arlo Jackson, 30, Prospect Area. Contempt violation of a no-contact order and failure to appear for disorderly conduct and contempt violation of a no-contact order. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Dakota Riley Parke, 22, WC transient. Trespassing 1, disorderly conduct 2, possession of a controlled substance/meth, and mail theft.

12/10

Patricia Salazar, 46, Antelope Rd, WC. DUII/alcohol, reckless driving, and failure to appear for DUII/alcohol, endangerment, and reckless driving. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Robyn Joy Sword, 35, Merry Ln, WC. Trespassing 2.

Steven Jacob Eddy, 25, Woodcrest Cr, EP. Possession of a controlled substance/heroin and robbery 3.

Adam Bertrand Saunders, 40, E. Dutton Rd, EP. Failure to appear/county ordinance offense.

12/11

Scott Raymond Burrill Martin, 23, Chevney Wy, SC. Out of county warrants for theft 3, failure to appear for criminal cite, and parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/heroin.

Andy Salazar-Rodelo, 24, Ajax Ave, WC. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/heroin.

12/12

Jason Lee Brown, 39, Linn Rd, EP. Failure to appear for assault 4 x 2 and harassment.

Kerrina Jo Stevens, EP transient. Trespassing 1. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

12/13

Christian Lee Nelson, 23, Hwy 227, Trail. Parole violation for distribution of a controlled substance/meth and possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Shelly Ann Norwood-Walker, 34, Merry Ln, WC. Possession of a controlled substance/meth and failure to appear for driving while suspended x 2 and hit and run. Released due to overcrowding.

Daniel Perry Graham, 54, Division Rd, WC. Wildlife offense. Released on own recognizance.