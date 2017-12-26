Sheriff report

by

SHERIFF

12/14

Robyn Joy Sword, 35, Merry Ln, WC. Trespassing 2. Released due to overcrowding.

Donald Raymond Wilson, 44, Chevney Wy, SC. Failure to appear for driving while suspended.

Jaime Gonzalez Castro, 26, Francine Ct, WC. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Richard Anthony Wright Jr, 32, S. Buchanan Ave, EP. Violation of a RLS agreement, possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2, and failure to appear for assault 4, strangulation, disorderly conduct, harassment, contempt of a no-contact order, and contempt of non-support. Released on own recognizance.

Kathi Sorrine Coyle, 47, Antelope Rd, WC. Possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Todd William Genaw, 38, 27th St, WC. Failure to appear: Possession of a controlled substance/heroin x 2, possession of a destruction device, attempt to elude/vehicle, attempt to elude/foot, and reckless driving.

12/15

Joshua Steven Belanger, 36, Hwy 62, SC. Parole violation for assaulting a peace office and possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Richard Carranza, 30, Avenue G, WC. Assault 4 and harassment.

Rowdy Winterhawk Decker, 37, Via Verde Cr, WC. Disorderly conduct 2. Released on own recognizance.

Richard Anthony Wright Jr, 32, S. Buchanan Ave, EP. Possession of a controlled substance/meth x 2, violation of a RLS agreement and failure to appear for assault 4, strangulation, disorderly conduct, harassment, contempt of a no-contact order, and contempt of non-support.

12/16

Kyle Jeremiah Smith, 27, Antelope Rd, WC. Possession of a controlled substance/meth, possession of a controlled substance/heroin, and failure to appear for DUII/marijuana. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Martin Rodriguez-Banuelos, 26, Kimberly Ct, WC. Failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance/meth and felony possession of a restricted weapon. Released due to overcrowding.

Briona Marie Lynn Huelter, 30, WC transient. Failure to appear for interference with a peace officer. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

12/17

Oscar Gomez-Calzada, 31, Terr-mont St, WC. Failure to appear for contempt violation of a restraining order x 2. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Jeffery Allen Michael Wright, 33, Sharon Wy, WC. Possession of a controlled substance/meth, parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/heroin, and failure to appear for theft 3.

James Edward Clark, 22, WC transient. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Jason Scott Isbell, 53, Avenue E, WC. Driving while suspended. Does not meet lodging criteria to stay.

Andrea Denise Linn, 42, Jim Cr, WC. Failure to appear and failure to pay for trespassing 2.

12/18

Allen Ray Leiby, 50, Hwy 62, Prospect. Driving while suspended. Released on own recognizance.

12/19

Naseef Ellias Ashker, 26, WC transient. Parole violation for possession of a controlled substance/meth.

Desirae Dean Bourn-Kichen, 30, Mill Creek Dr, Prospect. Parole violation for theft 1 and failure to appear for theft 3.

Roy Ervin Morgan II, 37, Dion Ct, SC. Contempt and out of county warrants for parole violations/attempt to elude police and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Richard Drew Wilson, 25, Saint Clair Wy, EP. Contempt violation of a no-contact order.

12/20

Jeffrey Alan Willing, 43, Flamingo Ave, EP. DUII/alcohol. Released on own recognizance.

Branden Michael Orlow, 27, 27th St, WC. Possession of a controlled substance/heroin.

Terrah Lynn Whipple, 28, Hwy 62, SC. Failure to appear for theft 2.