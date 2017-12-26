by

Winter Reads Program at JCLS

Medford, Oregon (December 18, 2017) — Jackson County Library Services invites patrons to join the Winter Reads program, which will run from January 2 through February 14, 2018 at all fifteen Jackson County Library branches. This fun program for adults aims to encourage more reading during the winter months.

Adults ages 18+ can participate by picking up a reading log at any JCLS library or printing one at jcls.org/programs/winterreads. Participants can use the reading log to record the books they read or listen to (audiobooks count!). A log is complete after four books are read. Completed reading logs can be returned to any library to be entered in a drawing to win prizes.

Weekly prizes are given at many of the branch libraries. The winning reader may choose either a gently used book or book bucks for the Friends of the Library book sales. After February 14, everyone who has returned reading logs will have their names added to a drawing for the grand prize reward of a $50 gift certificate to the restaurant of their choice.

For additional information, please call 541-774-6996 or visit the Library website at jcls.org/programs/winterreads.