Let’s do lunch

Quinoa Breakfast Bake

In a medium bowl, stir together 1 cup quinoa, 2 tsp. cinnamon, and ½ tsp. allspice. Pour quinoa mixture over the bottom of a lightly greased 8 x 8 baking dish. In the same medium bowl, whisk 2 eggs until fully mixed. Then whisk in ¼ cup pure maple syrup and 2 cups almond or coconut milk. Then take 1 ½ cups frozen blueberries (or any berries), 1 apple (peeled, cored and chopped), and ½ cup chopped nuts and sprinkle over the quinoa mixture. Pour egg mixture over the top and bake in a 350 degree pre-heated oven for one hour or until mostly set. Serve warm and refrigerate leftovers.