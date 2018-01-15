Around the house

by

Too! Much! Stuff!

By Lynn Leissler

For the Independent

Too much stuff. Such are the sentiments of most of my friends, my sister. We endeavor to downsize, to get organized, to keep only the precious and essential. We read articles and books on how to accomplish the feat. We pass along hints to friends and sisters. I know, you’re yawning by now—you’ve heard it all before.

A recent experience put my dilemma in a new light. Renee and her dad invited me to serve a shift with them at a warming shelter. Homeless folks who might claim a park bench or a grassy patch in warm weather need more protection in winter. The director assigned me to the “baggage room,” where I expected people to deposit a backpack and blanket. Susie (not her real name), however, pushed a tall, narrow shopping cart (not grocery store pillage). She spent 15 minutes shifting and shuffling, deciding what would fit in her numbered bin, what she could take to her sleeping mat, and what she must leave in her cart. Perhaps she’d left some of her possessions at a friend’s home, perhaps she had a storage unit. Another woman, Betty (also not her real name), sorted through a bulging duffle bag, declaring she needed to get rid of stuff the next day. Neither woman owns a much as I do, though.

I came home sobered by the plight of these folks, and by the state of my possessions. As a sentimentalist as well as family historian and artifact curator, stuff abounds.

Every time a family member dies, I end up with any fabric stashes. With Mom, I hit the jackpot. I’m talking cool fabric—36” wide (today most is 44”), 50s/60s vintage prints. I’ll not live long enough to use it. When my time comes, my kids could make shrouds for their mom and a few dozen others, but I’m guessing that won’t be on their list.

Over the weekend I hauled out Mom’s fabric and cut out pillowcases. They use up a lot of yardage, and organizations in the valley will be grateful recipients. I cut smaller pieces into squares to use for quick, easy patchwork quilts for the same organizations.

Yes, it’s January, the month when lofty thoughts rule. I hope to report a lighter load by the end of the year. If I succeed, my kids and my conscience will be delighted.

(On a side note—shelters and food kitchens usually need volunteers. Something you might consider.)