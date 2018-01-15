EPFFA report

by

Paige Pesterfield

Eagle Point FFA Reporter

Eagle Point FFA held their Chapter Sophomore Public Speaking competition on January

8th, 2018 at 6pm. The three competitors were Tyler Gifford, Abigail Rademacher, and Paige

Pesterfield. Tyler Gifford placed first, Abigail Rademacher earned second, and Paige Pesterfield

was third. Tyler and Abigail will be moving on to the District Contest on February 15th, 2018.

Congratulations to both Tyler and Abigail!

In addition to the Chapter Sophomore Public Speaking competition, the Reporter

Position on the Officer Team was filled. Abigail Rademacher and Paige Pesterfield were

interviewed. They were asked questions about why they want to be an officer and what skills

they’d bring to the team. They both wrote an article about our Annual Benefit Dinner and

Auction. After a difficult decision, the committee elected Paige Pesterfield to be Eagle Point

FFA’s Reporter.

On behalf of Eagle Point FFA, and as our chapter’s Reporter, I’d like to thank those who

took the time out of their day, and came to listen to the three speakers. With you, all chapter

competitions are made possible. I’d also like to thank those who interviewed the two individuals

and helped make the tough decision on who should be the Reporter. I’d like to thank you all for

your continued support, it is very appreciated.