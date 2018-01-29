by

Late Three Pointer Pushes Eagle Boys Past Ashland

By Tim O’Sullivan

For the Independent

Zakk Scott’s late fourth quarter three-pointer propelled the Eagles to a 51-45 Midwestern League win against rival Ashland on Tuesday at the Main Gym.

Scott, whose cousin Levi ‘s dribble drove through the entire Grizzly defense before making the pass, found the middle of the net along the baseline, stretching the lead to 48-41 with just over two minutes remaining.

“That is not the play I would imagine when we have the lead,” Eagles interim head coach Micah Shibano said. “Sometimes you just gotta rely on your better offensive players to make the play. Levi was able to get past KJ (Pippa) on that and hit his cousin which is vintage Scott basketball.”

As the crowd was still buzzing over the triple, Toby Hoppes Jr. got in front of Pippa’s dribble drive to draw an offensive foul, raising the decibel level in the gym further, while sucking the life out of any possible Grizzly comeback.

The two Scotts, along with Dennen Adams, tied for the team lead with 11 points.

Eagle Point (3-12, 2-3 MWL) scored nine of the game’s first 11 points for an early lead, only to see the Grizzlies tie the score. Adams’ two free throws with no time on the clock gave the Eagles the lead after one period.

The Eagles surged ahead again in the second period before Ashland’s 13-2 run – their entire point total for the quarter – led to a 26-24 halftime lead.

“We’re not used to playing with a lead. All season playing all these teams, we’re going down early. We’re always used to catch-up, catch-up, catch-up,” Shibano added. “In games like against North Eugene, we tend to relax, get comfortable, and we give it up really easily. Our intensity when we’re down two is not the same when we’re up six.”

Adam Jones had 17 points for the Grizzlies (5-10, 1-4 MWL) with four of his five three-pointers coming in the first half. Pippa, often Ashland’s top scorer, was held to nine.

The Grizzlies also mounted a comeback in the third quarter, answering Eagle Point’s 9-0 opening run to tie the score at 37 at period’s end.

The Eagles varsity fed off the earlier JV game, where Devin Bradd hit two free-throws with one second left in overtime for a thrilling 77-75 win.