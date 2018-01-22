Let’s do lunch

January 22, 2018 by

Paleo Friendly Stuffed Peppers

 

This recipe calls for 6 bell peppers, halved length-wise with seeds, stems, and membranes removed.  Place peppers cut side up on a parchment-lined large baking sheet.  Drizzle peppers with avocado oil and sprinkle with herb seasoning.

stuffed peppers

Melt 2T coconut oil in a large skillet over low heat.  Add 1 medium onion, chopped, 10 ounces of sliced mushrooms, 4 cloves of garlic, minced, and season with pepper.  Cook for 15 minutes or until onions are caramelized.   Add 4 cups of riced cauliflower (you can use a food processor or buy them in a package from your grocer).  Simmer 10 minutes.

Then add 1T of coconut aminos and 1 pound of grass-fed ground beef (or other ground meat).  Break up the meat and continue cooking for 5-10 minutes.   Fill each pepper half with the meat mixture and bake in a preheated 400 degree oven for 20-25 minutes.  The peppers will be slightly crisp but very flavorful.  You can omit the meat and increase the mushrooms for a vegetarian option.

 

 

Filed Under: columns