Let’s do lunch

by

Paleo Friendly Stuffed Peppers

This recipe calls for 6 bell peppers, halved length-wise with seeds, stems, and membranes removed. Place peppers cut side up on a parchment-lined large baking sheet. Drizzle peppers with avocado oil and sprinkle with herb seasoning.

Melt 2T coconut oil in a large skillet over low heat. Add 1 medium onion, chopped, 10 ounces of sliced mushrooms, 4 cloves of garlic, minced, and season with pepper. Cook for 15 minutes or until onions are caramelized. Add 4 cups of riced cauliflower (you can use a food processor or buy them in a package from your grocer). Simmer 10 minutes.

Then add 1T of coconut aminos and 1 pound of grass-fed ground beef (or other ground meat). Break up the meat and continue cooking for 5-10 minutes. Fill each pepper half with the meat mixture and bake in a preheated 400 degree oven for 20-25 minutes. The peppers will be slightly crisp but very flavorful. You can omit the meat and increase the mushrooms for a vegetarian option.