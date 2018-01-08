mIke Huckabee to speak in RV

by

Mike Huckabee Headlines Speak Life! ’18 Rally in the Rogue Valley

The evening of January 22nd, Southern Oregon will be treated to a visit from former Governor Mike Huckabee. He will headline Speak Life! ’18, a pro-life rally to be held at Bethel Church in east Medford.

The Speak Life! ’18 event will feature local legislators, pastors and pro-life leaders who will speak truth and life over our state. There will be powerful testimony about the journey of finding healing and forgiveness.

You will hear Governor Huckabee speak up about the top moral issue of our country – abortion. He was quoted as saying, “At the end of every political speech, we say, God bless America. But how can He do that when we continue to slaughter 4,000 babies a day?”

ACTIVELY Pro-Life

Governor Huckabee is proud to be actively, not passively pro-life. He first became politically active because of his view on the sanctity of life and worked on Arkansas’s Unborn Child Amendment, which requires the state to do whatever it legally can to protect life.

In Oregon, tax payers pay for 10 babies per day to be aborted. The Speak Life! ’18 rally is being held to raise awareness, involvement and funding needed for Petition #1 – the Stop Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act – to qualify for the 2018 ballot. In our state, the unborn have the least amount of protection of any state in the U.S., and even late term abortion is practiced here. Everyone, including illegal immigrants can receive free abortions in Oregon.

Keep On Speaking, Do Not Be Silent

Attend the Speak Life! ’18 rally and learn how you can be a voice for the voiceless, the unborn. Learn how to speak up for life and not be afraid. The Lord spoke to Paul in a vision: “Do not be afraid, keep on speaking, do not be silent.” (Acts 18: 9) The pressure is on for Christians to be silent when it comes to abortion – do not fear, God wants you to be bold in joining others to speak up, speak out and Speak Life!

Tickets are $20 per person. To purchase tickets and for more information visit OregonLifeUnited.org/speaklife or call (541) 286-3039.

Speak Life! ’18 is sponsored in part by Oregon Life United and Jackson County Right to Life