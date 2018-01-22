Mill rebuild

by

By Ralph McKechnie

Of the Independent

In a short conversation with Butte Creek Mill owner, Bob Russell, who was just exiting a Mayors meeting in Salem on Friday afternoon, we learned that the mill reconstruction is indeed, moving forward. The foundation has received a $100,000 donation from Bob’s Red Mill foundation, enough that gave local foundation members the green light to begin clearing debris to be ahead of the game when the Timber Framer’s Guild moves in to the are to begin construction.

Russell also said that they got another huge gift of building materials from a mill site in New Pine Creek, just south of Lakeview. That mill was probably shut down in the early part of the 20th century, but the materials are probably in excellent shape due to the dry climate found in the area. This is a huge boost for the Mill Foundation.

Russell reiterated that more donations are needed, but to get out in front of the Guild moving in September, work needed to be done now.