by

New strategic plan gives ODA a five-year roadmap

January 24, 2018… The Oregon Department of Agriculture has unveiled a 2018-2023 strategic plan that serves as a guidepost for the agency’s staff and management over the next five years. The plan– two years in the making– will be a living document reviewed annually and focuses on how ODA performs its work.

“There is a lot of value in writing down who we are, how we operate, and how we expect ourselves to operate– not just for today’s employees, but for new employees who need to know how the agency works and where are our priorities,” says ODA Director Alexis Taylor. “This isn’t what we do, it’s how we do it. The plan also benefits the public by showing what they can expect from ODA.”

Strategic plans can be valued organization roadmaps for government agencies. With ODA’s diverse and complex mission, it is important to clarify the department’s key objectives and agency expectations, and identify what the agency needs to do to effectively accomplish its work.

“I didn’t want us to simply list things in our strategic plan for the sake of just writing them down,” says Taylor. “I want the plan’s contents to bring value to us as an organization and the job we have to do every day. They need to be tangible and something we can accomplish.”

ODA’s strategic plan, like most others, includes a mission, vision, and core values. Those three pillars have been slightly tweaked from previous iterations, but clearly define the agency.

ODA’s mission statement: “Ensure healthy natural resources environment, and economy for Oregonians now and in the future through inspection and certification, regulation, and promotion of agriculture and food.”

ODA’s vision statement: “ODA remains able to serve the changing needs of Oregon’s diverse agriculture and food sectors to maintain and enhance a health natural resource base and strong economy in rural and urban communities across the state.”

ODA’s core values:

Honesty, integrity, and fairness

Diversity, equity, and inclusion

Respect for people and property

Practical collaborative approaches to problem solving

Science-based approaches that include technical and professional competence

Transparency

Quality customer service

The strategic plan also outlines seven key objectives and provides direction to the agency on measuring success. The key objectives include:

Operate as a role model organization Operate in a culture of compliance and support Embrace a culture of collaboration Foster employee excellence Provide excellent customer service recognizing the diversity of Oregon agriculture Connect and promote Oregon food and agriculture as a valued experience for consumers and an exciting career choice Strive for clear, concise, and inclusive communication

The key objectives emerged after a lengthy process of evaluating priorities, challenges, and opportunities– an exercise that included input from ODA employees, stakeholders, and the Board of Agriculture. The final plan is a reflection of how ODA is viewed internally and externally.

“The key objectives fall under three main areas,” says Taylor. “First, how we function and operate as an agency. Second, how ODA leadership provides growth opportunities for our employees. Third, how we connect as an agency with all Oregonians, whether they are traditional customers or all consumers around the state.”

ODA is making its five-year strategic plan a living document, perpetually adding another year. At the end of 2018, the plan will be revisited and a fifth year added that includes work plans under each key objective.

“Again, we didn’t want to include things in this plan that we would never do or wouldn’t be able to do because of lack of time, money, or bandwidth,” says Taylor. “It was equally important that we didn’t spend all this time putting a strategic plan together and then not looking at it for another five years.”

At the end of each year, ODA’s executive team will sit down and review what was accomplished under each key objective, and what the focus should be for the coming year. The annual reassessment will help determine what is working and what may need modification.

The final version of ODA’s strategic plan was unveiled to employees at the beginning of January. The feedback has been positive, according to the director.

“Our employees see a lot of their input in this document, which is valuable. Externally, the stakeholders I’ve met with since the plan has been rolled out are excited about it. They already see some of it being implemented in how we operate. But the plan goes even further. ODA has this broad touchpoint to all Oregonians, so the plan includes strategically connecting the public with the department and the industry.”

By executing this carefully crafted strategic plan, ODA is moving forward with continuous improvement and positive outcomes.

For more information, contact Bruce Pokarney at (503) 986-4559.