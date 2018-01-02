Obituaries

by

FAY DEE KEENE ~ 1929-2017

Fay put on her wings and took flight on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. She was born on Oct. 19, 1929 in Phoenix, AZ; the first of three children born to Eldrid Dee and Mary (Dees) Kinder. She is the Great-Great Granddaughter of Arizona Mormon Pioneers William Decatur and Elizabeth (Gale) Kartchner. In 1880, William became the first Postmaster of Snowflake, Arizona.

Fay graduated from Phoenix High in 1947 and married Jimmie Keene on Oct. 18, 1947. They were married for almost 40 years before he passed away on March 4, 1988. Jimmie and Fay had 3 children while living in Arizona and California; Audrey (Lanny) Hangaard of Eagle Point, Kathryn (Paul) Brooks of Central Point, and Jimmie Dee Keene (Mary Blandau) of Eagle Point. The family moved to Eagle Point in the fall of 1966 and Fay worked for 12 years as a nurse’s assistant at Rogue Valley Medical Center. After that she and Jimmie delivered the Mail Tribune for 25 years.

Fay continued to live on the South Fork of Little Butte Creek in Lake Creek after Jimmie’s death until her place washed away in the New Year’s Flood of 1997. In typical “Fay Style” she picked herself up and never looked back. She eventually moved into Eagle Point and continued to volunteer at the Lake Creek Pioneer Hall, the Wood’s House, and would help put flags up in Eagle Point on The Avenue of Flags. She never hesitated to help a friend, give someone a ride, jump on the back of a Harley, and even went skydiving at 75.

Fay is survived by her three children; 7 grandchildren: Tammy (Ted) Daw, Gregg (Vonna) Hangaard, Jeanette Pfaff, Tanya Shelander Reasor, Bryan (Amanda) Shelander, Jennifer (Mike) Pariani, and Jason Keene (Amanda Newsom); 15 great-grandchildren: Ted (Wendy) Daw, Shandie (Anthony) Vinzant, Kimberly (Danny) Brewer, Shelbi and Andrew (Haley) Hangaard, and Tori and Derick Pfaff, Baird and Cooper Shelander, Max, Sam, Hunter, Dalton and Ethan Pariani, and Jimmie Keene, and 10 great-great-grandchildren: Madison, Paige and Olivia Daw, Bailey, Paiton, and Allison Vinzant, and Carter, Cadence, Aidan, and Melody Brewer. She is also survived by her sister, Pat Sands, nephew Chris Sands, and grand-nephew Marcus Sands of Paulson, MT, Betty (Chris) Crow and family in Arizona, and a vast number of dear friends in Eagle Point and Lake Creek. She was preceded in death by her parents and step-parents and her brother, Eldrid Lee “Skip” Kinder.

Fay’s family is grateful to Patty Bergh and Judy Belknap of Bergh’s Adult Foster Care in Central Point and Marshall Pellar for their loving care of Fay for the past 8 months. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Fay’s name to the Lake Creek Pioneer Hall, Butte Creek Mill Foundation or Signature Hospice Home Health, 834 S Front St., Central Point.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Ashpole Community Center (City Hall) in Eagle Point. Private interment will be alongside Jimmie at Eagle Point National Cemetery.