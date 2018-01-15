Obituaries

by

Leo, 82, passed away peacefully, December 27, 2017 at Providence

Medford Medical Center in Medford, Oregon, with his family at his

side. He was born in Murdo, South Dakota to Lewis Theodore and

Frances Mary (Jahnel) Rademacher.

He grew up in Hot Springs, S.D., then moved to Boulder, Colo.

around 1950-51 where he went to high school, graduating in 1954.

Leo joined the Naval Reserve in February 1955, and was called to

active duty from February 1957 to February 1959. He served as a

Photographer’s Mate (Aerial) Petty Officer 3rd Class, aboard the

aircraft carrier USS Franklin D. Roosevelt (CVA-42). After the Navy,

he did odd jobs and decided to head out to California ending up in

San Jose. While working as a maintenance man at the Sears store, he

met the love of his life, Shirley Flavia Vigil who was a cashier in the

same store. On August 31, 1963, they were married and settled

down in Redwood City, Calif., where they started their family

having three children, Lea, Hank and Claire. Thus began their life’s

journey of 48 years of marriage.

In June 1974 Leo packed up the family and moved to the ranch in

Eagle Point, Ore. where he lived for the past 43-plus years. On the

ranch he raised cattle, hay, and his kids. Leo was very active over

the years in Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Shady Cove.

He was also a very big supporter of the Eagle Point FFA Chapter,

with many kids from the program working for him in the summers.

His ranch was also open to the Ag classes for hands-on field trips in

the ranch life.

He is survived by his sister, Alma McAllister; brother, Paul

Rademacher; daughter, Lea Dungey; son, Hank (Becky)

Rademacher; daughter, Claire (Darrin) Thornton; and his

grandchildren, Cassandra Dungey, Myra Rademacher, Abigail

Rademacher, Samuel Rademacher, Henry Rademacher, Bryce

Thornton, and Alec Thornton.

Leo was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; his parents, Lewis

and Frances; sisters, Helen and Lois Ann; his father and mother-inlaw,

Sam and Monica Vigil; and son-in- law, Jay Dungey.

Dad will be greatly missed by his family and friends, but memories

of him will never fade. Interment with military honors will be held

at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 30, 2018 at the Eagle Point National

Cemetery in Eagle Point, Ore. with a reception immediately

following (location TBA.)

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations may be made to the Leo

Rademacher Memorial FFA Scholarship, and can be mailed to

People’s Bank of Commerce, Attn: Lisa Knox, 750 Biddle Rd,

Medford, Ore. 97504. For further information please contact Rogue

Valley Funeral Alternatives 541-770-6505.

Nicholas Parfomchuk passed away January 8, 2018. He was born in New York City (Manhattan). He married Sarah May Smith on September 24, 1954.

Nicholas and Sarah were baptized simultaneously as Jehovah’s Witnesses April 7, 1957. For the rest of their lives they served Jehovah wherever the need was.

He is survived by his son, Stephen Parfomchuck of Washington; daughters, Sheila Cagey Perry of Eagle Point, Oregon, Barbara Cagey Nowak of Vermont; and sister, Sonya Kupchak of New York. He was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Nicholas was preceded in death by Sarah M. Parfomchuk.