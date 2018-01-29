Obituaries

by

Harry Hanscom, a life-long Eagle Point resident and long-time businessman, passed away December 3, 2017, a few months short of his 93rd birthday. He was born March 31, 1925, in the house he currently lived. Harry’s high school sweetheart and wife, Wilma, passed away February 5, 1999, after 54 years together. He is survived by 4 sons, Ed (Susan), Don (Nona), Morgan (Joanne) and Larry Hanscom and many grand, great grand and great, great, grandchildren. Harry graduated Eagle Point High School. He worked half days helping construct Camp White while he was enrolled in school. He had an agricultural deferment during WWII and worked with German POW’s farming during the war.

After graduating, he worked steel construction, timber felling, sawyer in a saw mill and then started Hanscom Brothers, Inc. with his brother, Harold, who is deceased. Hanscom Bros. started with a portable saw mill, an Oliver Cletrac tractor and a truck. They would cut, skid and saw a truckload of lumber each day, then deliver it to the dry kiln. By the late 70’s, they had 60 plus employees and logged over 100 loads every day. Hanscom Bros. supported numerous youth activities, such as little league, boy scouts, 4-H, FFA, and vocational education competitions.

Harry was Scout Master, served on District 9 School committees, as well as, serving two terms on the District 9 School Board. He served as President of the Associated Oregon Loggers, was an honorary life member of the Oregon Logging Conference, a past board member of the Pacific Logging Congress and participated in the Southern Oregon Timber Industries Association. SOITA named Harry “Timber Barron Von Salvage Meister” for his efforts to promote salvage logging. He traveled to Washington D.C. to lobby for better management of our public lands, both locally and nationally.

Harry traveled the world from Australia to Italy with Wilma, family and friends. His favorite pastime was hunting and exploring Southeast Oregon. The family traveled to many wonderful places in Oregon. He also loved the yearly family fishing trips to Alaska, including his last at age 92. It was a real privilege to take Harry hunting, fishing or just to the forest to visit his various logging projects in his later years.

Harry’s final goal was to leave this world from the house he was born and lived nearly his entire life. He did not make that goal; but was at peace and received excellent care in the hospital. Family was very important; he loved spending time and trading stories with family and friends. He was a doting Grandpa, his granddaughters could get him to do things none of his sons could. However, he drew the line at wearing shorts in Hawaii or using those “new-fangled” electronic gadgets. Harry lived a good life, loved us all and we are thankful for all he gave us. We will really miss him.

The family will hold a celebration of Harry’s life beginning at 10:30 a.m., February 10, 2018, at the Eagle Point community Bible Church, 27 S. Shasta, Eagle Point. Please come and share your memories and help us celebrate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to one of his favorite charities, the Oregon Logging Conference Scholarship Fund at PO Box 10669, Eugene, Oregon 97440.