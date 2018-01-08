OSHA enforcing pesticide rules

by

The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division (Oregon OSHA) has begun enforcing most of a set of updated pesticide rules to protect workers across industries, including farming and forestry.

The rules — adopted in early 2017 and effective on Jan. 1, 2018 — are a result of revisions to the Environmental Protection Agency Worker Protection Standard. The updated rules affect areas such as worker notifications, frequency of training, and trainer qualifications. Changes made by the EPA that were already in effect in Oregon include respiratory protection, hazard communication, and emergency eye-washing requirements.

Some of the adopted rules also refer to the EPA-designated Application Exclusion Zone (AEZ), which surrounds and moves with pesticide-spray equipment during applications. The zone must be free of all people other than appropriately trained and equipped pesticide handlers.

The AEZ-related rules that are now enforceable include protective measures that must be taken during indoor applications of pesticides. However, other details of the AEZ have not been decided, including restrictions during outdoor applications of pesticides.

Oregon OSHA continues to take public testimony until Jan. 31 on its proposed additional safeguards against pesticide drift.

Learn more about the Worker Protection Standard rules that took effect Jan. 1: http://osha.oregon.gov/OSHARules/proposed/2016/ltr-div4-wps.pdf

Learn more about the related rule proposal and how to comment on it: http://osha.oregon.gov/OSHARules/proposed/2017/ltr-wps-pt2.pdf

Oregon OSHA, a division of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, enforces the state’s workplace safety and health rules and works to improve workplace safety and health for all Oregon workers. For more information, visit www.osha.oregon.gov.

The Department of Consumer and Business Services is Oregon’s largest business regulatory and consumer protection agency. For more information, go to www.dcbs.oregon.gov. Follow DCBS on Twitter: twitter.com/OregonDCBS. Receive consumer help and information on insurance, mortgages, investments, workplace safety, and more.