POLICE REPORT

POLICE
1/1
Edward Sturtevant, 50, EP. Arrested and cited for assault 4, disorderly conduct, and harassment.
1/2
Brenna Kerrigan, EP. Cited for driving while suspended, expired registration, and failure to install interlock device.
Vickie Allsop, 54, EP. Arrested and cited for DUII/alcohol and cited for failure to install interlock device, driving while suspended and reckless driving.
1/3
Jesse Jones, SC. Arrested and cited for criminal trespassing 2.
1/4
Mindy Alizabeth Harrison, 24, transient. Arrested for theft 2 by receiving. Charges added while already incarcerated at JCJ.
1/5
Mallary Byrd, WC. Cited for speed violation, 40/25.
1/6
Maureen Patricia Currie-Dose, 58, EP. Arrested and cited for DUII/alcohol and cited for reckless driving, failure to drive in lane, and failure to install interlock device. Lodged JCJ.
Ashley Kiff, WC. Cited for driving while suspended and expired registration.
1/7
Dakota David Buckelew, 23, EP. Arrested on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear/DUII. Lodged JCJ.
Jacob Ward, WC. Cited for driving while suspended.