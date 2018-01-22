POLICE REPORT

by

POLICE

1/1

Edward Sturtevant, 50, EP. Arrested and cited for assault 4, disorderly conduct, and harassment.

1/2

Brenna Kerrigan, EP. Cited for driving while suspended, expired registration, and failure to install interlock device.

Vickie Allsop, 54, EP. Arrested and cited for DUII/alcohol and cited for failure to install interlock device, driving while suspended and reckless driving.

1/3

Jesse Jones, SC. Arrested and cited for criminal trespassing 2.

1/4

Mindy Alizabeth Harrison, 24, transient. Arrested for theft 2 by receiving. Charges added while already incarcerated at JCJ.

1/5

Mallary Byrd, WC. Cited for speed violation, 40/25.

1/6

Maureen Patricia Currie-Dose, 58, EP. Arrested and cited for DUII/alcohol and cited for reckless driving, failure to drive in lane, and failure to install interlock device. Lodged JCJ.

Ashley Kiff, WC. Cited for driving while suspended and expired registration.

1/7

Dakota David Buckelew, 23, EP. Arrested on Jackson County Circuit Court warrant for failure to appear/DUII. Lodged JCJ.

Jacob Ward, WC. Cited for driving while suspended.